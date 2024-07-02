Disney’s Flavors of Florida features Cuban sandwiches, a margarita with black ant salt, exclusive beer and more

Nearly every restaurant, bar and snack spot at the entertainment complex has at least one new or returning favorite item — more than 40 locations and over six dozen new items. Don’t worry, Flavors of Florida runs through Aug. 11.
Like previous years, orange and citrus flavors are the stars of the event. But there are plenty of other Sunshine State-inspired options like four different Cuban sandwiches, locally caught seafood and craft brew exclusive to Disney Springs. Some of the more unique items include poutine with St. Augustine datil peppers, an Ybor City Cuban sandwich hot dog and a margarita made with black ant salt.
Here are all 74 (!) new items at this year’s Flavors of Florida presented by Corkcicle.
Amorette’s Patisserie
- Orange-hazelnut petite gâteau: orange mousse, orange curd and honey-orange gel on top of a hazelnut financier.
- Orange Bird dome cake: layers of Grand Marnier-soaked vanilla chiffon cake, mandarin pâté de fruit, mandarin orange cream and white chocolate crisp pearls.
- Orange slushie: topped with Chantilly cream and citrus candy piece.
- Orange slushie with vanilla-flavored vodka: comes with a float of Stoli Vanilla-flavored vodka and topped with Chantilly cream and citrus candy piece.
- Ybor City-style dog: quarter-pound all-beef hotdog with mojo pork, pickles, Swiss cheese and mustard.
- Tampa-style Cuban sandwich: house-smoked pork, shaved country ham, house-made pickles, yellow mustard, Swiss cheese pressed with Cuban bread.
- Dragon fruit mojito: Bacardi Light Rum, dragon fruit, prickly pear simple syrup and fresh mint.
- Cuban sandwich: pork lechon, ham, Swiss cheese, sweet pickles and mustard on pressed Cuban bread. Served with plantain chips and avocado dip.
- Pork belly burnt end tacos: smoked pork belly burnt ends, orange blossom honey BBQ sauce, Key lime coleslaw, aji amarillo sauce and green onions. Served with El Mirasol flour tortillas and a choice of side.
- St. Augustine datil BBQ poutine: crispy pork with datil pepper sauce with Sunshine Stroll beer cheese sauce and slaw made with “swamp cabbage” hearts of palm and chayote squash.
- Bourbon orange bunch: Maker’s Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Minute Maid Orange Juice, red passion fruit, edible glitter, topped with a dehydrated orange.
- Citrus burger: signature-blend patty, orange pilsner-braised pork belly, grapefruit paloma aioli, pickled and fried fennel, grapefruit jam and lettuce.
- Key lime pie shake: vanilla gelato blended with Minute Maid Lemonade, graham cracker crumbs, whipped cream and a lime wedge.
- Citrus sangria: Coppo Moscato d’Asti Moncalvina, Patrón Silver Tequila, Minute Maid Orange Juice and Dole Pineapple Juice, served with fresh citrus.
- Datil pepper Cuban sandwich: roasted carnitas, ham, Swiss cheese, sweet pickles and datil pepper aioli.
- Earl’s creamy orange slush: Florida oranges and a hint of lemon with a whipped cream topping.
- Rock shrimp sloppy joe: Florida rock shrimp with ginger, garlic and cilantro, served with kachumber salad.
- Sunny Days: whipped vodka and orange cream with an orange ice pop.
- Southeastern sangria: Lakeridge Cabernet, Florida orange liqueur, brandy, hibiscus, cinnamon and fresh oranges.
- Orange blossom bomb cupcake: vegan and gluten-free orange cake with orange blossom sauce filling and vanilla frosting.
- Orange zest scones: vegan and gluten-free, topped with orange zest sugar and a drizzle of vanilla dip.
- Strawberry shortcake donut: glazed donut filled with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar.
- Italian-style strawberry soda: fresh strawberries and strawberry syrup topped with bubbly soda water, served over ice.
- Mojo-citrus Gunthorp carnitas tlayuda: giant corn masa tostada with black bean spread, chihuahua cheese, Nueske’s applewood smoked bacon, Florida orange, avocado, pickled red onion, cilantro crema and chipotle salsa.
- Sunshine State margarita: Lalo Blanco Tequila, Key lime juice, Alma Finca Orange Liqueur, demerara sugar and Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, served with a black ant salt rim.
- Citrus bites: dark chocolate candied orange peel and milk chocolate orange marshmallow with crispy strawberries in a souvenir Ganachery Corkcicle mug.
- Mickey milk chocolates: with crispy chocolate pearls.
- Orange ganache pop: vanilla-orange ganache covered in 65% dark chocolate.
- Key lime pie shake: vanilla ice cream with Key lime juice and graham crackers, topped with whipped cream, green sprinkles and crushed graham crackers.
- Key lime pie cake bars: covered in cream cheese buttercream, Key lime curd and graham cracker crumble, fully dipped in premium chocolate.
- Shrimp po’boy sandwich: Gulf shrimp, fresh lettuce, tomatoes and remoulade sauce, served on toasted French bread.
- Crooked Can Sunshine Mango Lager: clean, crisp lager with a hint of mango, crafted by the local Crooked Can Brewery in Winter Garden.
- Arroz con Verduras: rice with fresh vegetables from Southern Hills Farms cooked over a wood fire.
- Ensalada de tomate con ventresca: Florida heirloom tomato salad with preserved tuna belly from Spain.
- Gazpacho estilo Algeciras: chilled Spanish soup with tomatoes, green bell peppers and cucumber.
- Aqua Fresca de fresa: non-alcoholic cocktail with fresh muddled strawberries, lime, orange and Seedlip Grove Non-alcoholic Spirit.
- Sangria de naranja: a Florida twist on the classic sangria with sweet citrus and oranges.
Jock Lindsey’s Hanger Bar
- Orange Pilsner goat cheese dip: whipped with Sunshine Stroll Orange Pilsner and peppadew peppers, served with salt and vinegar chips.
- Orange tangerine frozen margarita: Patrón Silver, orange tangerine syrup and Minute Maid Lemonade, garnished with citrus.
- Sunshine Stroll: locally brewed and exclusive to Disney Springs (also available at outdoor vending locations).
- Florida Key West pink shrimp salad: green tea-infused Japanese soba noodles with shrimp, radish, carrot, cucumber, lettuce and ponzu sauce.
- Sparkling shiso orange: house-made shrub mixed with yuzu, sparkling green tea and shiso.
- Cedar Key littleneck clams: in a sauce of ’nduja, garlic and wine, served with grilled bread.
- Islamorada Citrus Ale: fruit-forward and citrusy ale from the Islamorada Beer Company.
- Key West shrimp ceviche: spicy Latin American flavors with Florida-grown ingredients.
- Blue Parrot: Vodka and blue curaçao with lemonade and pineapple juice.
- Orange Grove: Skyy Infusions Blood Orange Vodka with orange juice and Sprite.
- Smoked black drum fish: smoked and grilled black drum with orange tarragon butter, served with spicy pickled fennel and arugula.
- Sweet potato spice cake: baked with sweet potatoes and spiced with cardamom, cinnamon and ginger, topped with orange cream cheese frosting and spiced vinegar syrup.
- Tropical spice fusion: Siesta Key Spiced Rum, banana whiskey, pineapple juice, orange juice, lemon juice and grenadine.
- Florida strawberry cheesecake: with mango and strawberry coulis, fresh strawberries and whipped topping.
- Yuengling Traditional Lager: brewed in Tampa.
- Jalapeno shrimp poppers: Florida shrimp fried and stuffed with jalapeño and cream cheese, served with chili-lime sauce.
- Mango Doladira Spritz: mango liqueur, Doladira Amaro, prosecco and mango syrup, topped with soda.
- Cubano: pulled pork, ham, cheese, pickles and mustard.
- Key lime pie: topped with meringue, lime zest and toasted coconut.
- Key West shrimp: with tostones, chile verde, Florida citrus salsa and black beans.
- Key lime pie martini: Tito’s Handmade Vodka and KeKe Key Lime Pie Cream Liqueur, mixed with vanilla and lime.
- Orange sorbet churro: rolled in orange sugar, drizzled with whipped orange buttercream frosting and served with cream cheese icing to dip.
- The Key lime pie sundae: Dole Whip Lime in a waffle bowl with whipped cream and a lime garnish.
- Orange Bird cone: Dole Whip Orange in an orange cone, topped with orange crisp pearls and an Orange Bird garnish.
- Orange Bird float: Dole Whip Orange and Watermelon swirl with Fanta Orange in a souvenir cup.
- Wondermade Key lime strawberry shortcake: Italian biscuit with strawberry compote, frothed lime cream and Wondermade Key Lime Pie Marshmallows.
- Florida strawberry shortcake: strawberry and pound cake skewers, vanilla ice cream and strawberry coulis with a honey vanilla drizzle.
- Hidden Springs Ale Works Seasonal IPA: from Tampa’s Hidden Springs Ale Works.
- Key lime tiramisu: layers of mascarpone cream and lady fingers soaked with Key lime sauce.
- Mango spritz: mango sorbetto, Sprite and prosecco.
- Orange Dream: orange citrus granita with soft whip topping.
- Grilled scallop ceviche: scallops, grapefruit and grilled tomatillos with cilantro and watermelon foam.
- Florida Frojito: frozen mojito with Florida watermelon, white rum and mint.
- Wild mushroom gnocchi: ricotta gnocchi with roasted Fungi Jon mushrooms, balsamic glazed shallots, wild arugula and shaved pecorino cheese.
- Passion of the Heights Beer: wheat ale from Florida Avenue Brewing Company with the flavors of mango and passion fruit.
- Key lime pie marshmallows: made with Key lime juice and rolled in crushed graham crackers.
