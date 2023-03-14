15 St. Patrick's Day pub crawls, family-friendly festivals and more happening in Orlando this week

Pub-crawl your way through Orlando and all the green beer it has to offer

By on Tue, Mar 14, 2023 at 12:49 pm

click to enlarge Raglan Road Irish Pub throws a Mighty St. Patrick's Festival every year. - Photo via Raglan Road website
Photo via Raglan Road website
Raglan Road Irish Pub throws a Mighty St. Patrick's Festival every year.

4th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl
It’s time to get lucky! 4 pm Friday; Swiggs, 50 E. Central Blvd.; $25; 650-440-2390.
4th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

Fri., March 17, 4 p.m.

Swiggs 50 E. Central Blvd., Orlando Downtown

$25

5th Annual St. Paddy’s Day Truck Pull and Street Festival
Live music on multiple stages, craft beer, food trucks and vendors. 4 pm Saturday; Historic Downtown Sanford, Second Street and Sanford Avenue; 407-339-0879.
5th Annual St. Paddy’s Day Truck Pull and Street Festival

Sat., March 18, 4 p.m.

Historic Downtown Sanford Second Street and Sanford Avenue, Sanford Sanford


Leprechaun’s Curse: A Haunted Experience
A night of Irish mythological folklore & fun. Vendors, fairy hair installations, roaming fairies, costume contest and raffles. 7 pm Saturday; Warriors Sports Park, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $10; 321-287-4805.
Leprechaun's Curse: A Haunted Experience

Sat., March 18, 7 p.m.

Warriors Sports Park 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando West

$10

Lucky's St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl
Two days full of bar crawl adventures. 4 pm Friday-Saturday; Underground Public House, 19 S. Orange Ave; $15.
Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

Fri., March 17, 4 p.m. and Sat., March 18, 4 p.m.

Underground Public House 19 S. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

$15

The Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival
Award-winning imported Irish bands and the Raglan Road Irish Dancers rock the fun throughout this festival that leads up to the mother of all Irish holidays. Thursday-Sunday; Raglan Road Irish Pub, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista; $20; 407-938-0300.
The Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival

Thu., March 16, 4 p.m., Fri., March 17, 11 a.m., Sat., March 18, 11 a.m. and Sun., March 19, 11 a.m.

Raglan Road Irish Pub 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista Disney


Orlando Official St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl
7 pm; Howl at the Moon Saloon, 8815 International Drive; $11; 619-734-6771.
Orlando Official St Patrick's Day Bar Crawl

Fri., March 17, 7 p.m. and Sat., March 18, 7 p.m.

Howl at the Moon Saloon 8815 International Drive, Orlando West


Outdoor Street Party Celebration
Nonstop music, street performers, lucky leprechauns, food and green beverage specials and more. 2 pm Friday; Promenade at Sunset Walk, 3251 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee; free; 407-338-4811.
Outdoor Street Party Celebration

Fri., March 17, 2 p.m.

The Promenade at Sunset Walk 3251 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee Kissimmee


Paint the Cloud Green
Live music, dance performances and food trucks, and the return of the light-up St. Patrick’s Day night parade. 7 pm Saturday; Kissimmee Lakefront Park, 101 Lakeshore Blvd., Kissimmee; 407-957-7243.
Paint the Cloud Green

Sat., March 18, 7 p.m.

Kissimmee Lakefront Park 101 Lakeshore Blvd., Kissimmee South


ShamRock the Block Street Party
Featured games include beer pong, flip cup and cornhole, plus a NCAA basketball tournament viewing area with a giant screen, prizes, drink specials, local food, and music by DJ Digital. 4 pm Friday; Thornton Park District, 10 N. Summerlin Ave.; $10-$15.
ShamRock The Block Street Party

Fri., March 17, 4 p.m.

Thornton Park District 10 N. Summerlin Ave., Orlando Thornton Park

$10-$15

St. Paddy’s Day Bar + Bites Crawl
It’s time to get lucky in the streets — get your greenest attire and celebrate without the craziness of downtown. 6 pm Friday; Bull and Bush, 2408 E. Robinson St.; $10-$15; 407-896-7546.
St. Paddy's Day Bar + Bites Crawl

Fri., March 17, 6 p.m.

Bull and Bush 2408 E. Robinson St., Orlando Milk District

$10-$15

St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl
7:30 pm Friday; Ten10 Brewing, 1010 Virginia Drive; $10; 407-930-8993.
St. Paddy's Day Pub Crawl

Fri., March 17, 7:30 p.m.

Ten10 Brewing 1010 Virginia Drive, Orlando Mills 50


St. Patrick’s Day Hangout
A fun, casual day with good beer, and live music from Layla Brisbois and the Wendy Tercier duo. 2 pm Friday; Windermere Brewing Co., 111 W. Fifth St., Windermere; free; 407-357-0072.
St. Patrick's Day Hangout

Fri., March 17, 2 p.m.

Windermere Brewing Co. 111 W. Fifth St., Windermere West


St. Patrick’s SUN-Day
Music by the Tipsy Sparrows, food by Royal-T Tapas. 4 pm Sunday; Windermere Brewing Co., 111 W. Fifth St., Windermere; free; 407-357-0072.
St. Patrick's SUN-Day

Sun., March 19, 4 p.m.

Windermere Brewing Co. 111 W. Fifth St., Windermere West


St. Patty’s Day Celebration
Enjoy food and drink as well as live entertainment: a DJ, a band, stilt walker, and a dueling piano set. 2 pm Friday; Pat O’Briens, CityWalk at Universal Orlando; 407-224-3663.
St. Patty’s Day Celebration

Fri., March 17, 2 p.m. and Sat., March 18, 2 p.m.

Pat O'Briens CityWalk at Universal Orlando, 1000 Universal Studios Plaza, Orlando West

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Brunch and Bar Crawl
Forget Tinder, the St. Patrick’s Day Crawl is where the action is at. Noon Saturday; Ember Bar and Restaurant, 42 W. Central Blvd.; $25-$60; 650-440-2390.
St. Patrick's Day Weekend Brunch and Bar Crawl

Sat., March 18, 12 p.m.

Ember Bar and Restaurant 42 W. Central Blvd., Orlando Downtown

$25-$60

