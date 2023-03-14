15 St. Patrick's Day pub crawls, family-friendly festivals and more happening in Orlando this week

Event Details The Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival Thu., March 16, 4 p.m., Fri., March 17, 11 a.m., Sat., March 18, 11 a.m. and Sun., March 19, 11 a.m. Raglan Road Irish Pub 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Event Details Outdoor Street Party Celebration Fri., March 17, 2 p.m. The Promenade at Sunset Walk 3251 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee Kissimmee

It’s time to get lucky! 4 pm Friday; Swiggs, 50 E. Central Blvd.; $25; 650-440-2390.Live music on multiple stages, craft beer, food trucks and vendors. 4 pm Saturday; Historic Downtown Sanford, Second Street and Sanford Avenue; 407-339-0879.A night of Irish mythological folklore & fun. Vendors, fairy hair installations, roaming fairies, costume contest and raffles. 7 pm Saturday; Warriors Sports Park, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $10; 321-287-4805.Two days full of bar crawl adventures. 4 pm Friday-Saturday; Underground Public House, 19 S. Orange Ave; $15.Award-winning imported Irish bands and the Raglan Road Irish Dancers rock the fun throughout this festival that leads up to the mother of all Irish holidays. Thursday-Sunday; Raglan Road Irish Pub, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista; $20; 407-938-0300.7 pm; Howl at the Moon Saloon, 8815 International Drive; $11; 619-734-6771.Nonstop music, street performers, lucky leprechauns, food and green beverage specials and more. 2 pm Friday; Promenade at Sunset Walk, 3251 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee; free; 407-338-4811.Live music, dance performances and food trucks, and the return of the light-up St. Patrick’s Day night parade. 7 pm Saturday; Kissimmee Lakefront Park, 101 Lakeshore Blvd., Kissimmee; 407-957-7243.Featured games include beer pong, flip cup and cornhole, plus a NCAA basketball tournament viewing area with a giant screen, prizes, drink specials, local food, and music by DJ Digital. 4 pm Friday; Thornton Park District, 10 N. Summerlin Ave.; $10-$15.It’s time to get lucky in the streets — get your greenest attire and celebrate without the craziness of downtown. 6 pm Friday; Bull and Bush, 2408 E. Robinson St.; $10-$15; 407-896-7546.7:30 pm Friday; Ten10 Brewing, 1010 Virginia Drive; $10; 407-930-8993.A fun, casual day with good beer, and live music from Layla Brisbois and the Wendy Tercier duo. 2 pm Friday; Windermere Brewing Co., 111 W. Fifth St., Windermere; free; 407-357-0072.Music by the Tipsy Sparrows, food by Royal-T Tapas. 4 pm Sunday; Windermere Brewing Co., 111 W. Fifth St., Windermere; free; 407-357-0072.Enjoy food and drink as well as live entertainment: a DJ, a band, stilt walker, and a dueling piano set. 2 pm Friday; Pat O’Briens, CityWalk at Universal Orlando; 407-224-3663.Forget Tinder, the St. Patrick’s Day Crawl is where the action is at. Noon Saturday; Ember Bar and Restaurant, 42 W. Central Blvd.; $25-$60; 650-440-2390.