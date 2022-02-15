Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Tip Jar

Upscale sports bar Parlay Orlando to take over old Finnhenry's space downtown

Posted By on Tue, Feb 15, 2022 at 5:02 PM

click to enlarge Rendering of the interior of Parlay Orlando - ILLUSTRATION COURTESY PARLAY ORLANDO
  • Illustration courtesy Parlay Orlando
  • Rendering of the interior of Parlay Orlando

The old Finnhenry's space in downtown Orlando, will soon be home to a new "sports club" concept: Parlay Orlando.

The venerable — well, by downtown standards — watering hole Finnhenry's closed last summer after over 12 years in its Orange Avenue locale.



The spot was almost immediately snapped up by the ownership group who also runs Tier Nightclub, Eden the Lounge and Celine Orlando — with the aim to open an upscale hybrid sport bar-nightclub.

According to the new owners, Parlay will offer "a refined sports atmosphere tied in with VIP bottle options and a full service bar/kitchen" with over 50 LED TVs (that's a lot!) and a souped-up audio system.

Parlay's opening date is TBA, but according to their website they are currently hiring.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. [VIDEO] Drunk woman riding motorized suitcase leads bike cop on chase through Orlando International Airport Read More

  2. SeaWorld continues to expand with $3.4 billion buyout bid of Cedar Fair Read More

  3. Bob Saget's autopsy report reveals multiple skull fractures, raises questions Read More

  4. Kevin Hart plays Amway Center on first tour in four years Read More

  5. Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation