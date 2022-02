Upscale sports bar Parlay Orlando to take over old Finnhenry's space downtown

click to enlarge Illustration courtesy Parlay Orlando

Rendering of the interior of Parlay Orlando

The old Finnhenry's space in downtown Orlando, will soon be home to a new "sports club" concept: Parlay Orlando.The venerable — well, by downtown standards — watering hole Finnhenry's closed last summer after over 12 years in its Orange Avenue locale.The spot was almost immediately snapped up by the ownership group who also runs Tier Nightclub, Eden the Lounge and Celine Orlando — with the aim to open an upscale hybrid sport bar-nightclub.According to the new owners, Parlay will offer "a refined sports atmosphere tied in with VIP bottle options and a full service bar/kitchen" with over 50 LED TVs () and a souped-up audio system.Parlay's opening date is TBA, but according to their website they are currently hiring.