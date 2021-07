Downtown Orlando bar Finnhenry's to close by the end of the week

click image Photo courtesy Finnhenry's/Facebook

Longtime downtown Orlando watering hole Finnhenry's Public House is set to close as soon as the week's end, a casualty of COVID-19's impact on the local nightlife and entertainment sector.As reported by theon Tuesday, court records obtained byshow that the downtown bar, sued by the landlord in May for rent owed, allegedly defaulted on its lease earlier in July.Bar management had been waiting for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund application to be approved, but to no avail. The landlord will soon take over the space. This is only one example of the increasingly uphill slope downtown business owners are experiencing in making ends meet.Instagram stories and Hightlights posted to the official Finnhenry's IG account throughout Tuesday confirmed that this is the last week of busines. for the bar.Finnhenry's has been open on the busy Orange Avenue strip of downtown Orlando since 2008.