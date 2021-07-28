VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Downtown Orlando bar Finnhenry's to close by the end of the week

Posted By on Wed, Jul 28, 2021 at 11:14 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY FINNHENRY'S/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Finnhenry's/Facebook
Longtime downtown Orlando watering hole Finnhenry's Public House is set to close as soon as the week's end, a casualty of COVID-19's impact on the local nightlife and entertainment sector.

As reported by the Orlando Business Journal on Tuesday, court records obtained by OBJ show that the downtown bar, sued by the landlord in May for rent owed, allegedly defaulted on its lease earlier in July.



Bar management had been waiting for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund application to be approved, but to no avail. The landlord will soon take over the space. This is only one example of the increasingly uphill slope downtown business owners are experiencing in making ends meet.

Instagram stories and Hightlights posted to the official Finnhenry's IG account throughout Tuesday confirmed that this is the last week of busines. for the bar.
click image SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY FINNHENRY'S INSTAGRAM
  • Screen capture courtesy Finnhenry's Instagram
Finnhenry's has been open on the busy Orange Avenue strip of downtown Orlando since 2008.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

