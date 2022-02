Bob Saget's autopsy report reveals multiple skull fractures, raises questions

click to enlarge photo by Brian Friedman

This morning, @sheriffmina was a guest on @NewDay with @JohnBerman, talking about the #BobSaget case. The Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death to be an accident, most likely from a fall. Our hearts are with Mr. Saget's family, loved ones and fans. pic.twitter.com/ua9GzUl7u9 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 11, 2022

Comedian and actor Bob Saget was found dead in an Orlando hotel room last month. Since then, it has been revealed that Saget's death was caused by a head injury, with multiple statements saying Saget suffered a fall and passed in his sleep. However, the recently released autopsy report has raised questions about this story with severe injuries reported to Saget's skull that are atypical for a fall The autopsy report showed that Saget had multiple fractures to his skull, injuries to his eye sockets and bleeding on both sides of his brain. While medical experts have weighed in to say that the injuries could be consistent with falling backwards onto a hard floor, still others note the injuries are more consistent with a fall down a set of stairs or a bicycle accident."I think the bigger question here is the mechanism of there being just a minor head trauma, which this just feels less like. [This] doesn't smell like a benign head trauma, here," Dr. Dr. Joshua Marcus, MD, Neurosurgery told People . "It looks like someone who had a major roll down the stairs, car accident, bicycle accident, motorcycle accident."Sheriff John Mina appeared on CNN to reiterate that the Orange County Sheriff's Office considers the investigation closed. They say that Saget died from trauma due to a fall."The room was clean. There was no sign of a struggle," Mina shared. "There's speculation he may have slipped in the bathroom."