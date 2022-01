Actor-comedian Bob Saget found dead at Orlando Ritz-Carlton hotel

photo by Brian Friedman

Bob Saget

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

One of America's most memorable sitcom father figures, Bob Saget, was found dead in an Orlando hotel room Sunday, according to authorities. Orange County Sheriff's Office says Saget was found at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando and no signs of drugs or foul play are suspected."Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," tweeted OCSO. "The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."The 65-year-oldactor and host ofhad just performed Friday night at Hard Rock Live at Universal’s CityWalk, and had been on tour in Florida.