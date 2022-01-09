Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Sunday, January 9, 2022

Actor-comedian Bob Saget found dead at Orlando Ritz-Carlton hotel

Posted By on Sun, Jan 9, 2022 at 8:26 PM

Bob Saget - PHOTO BY BRIAN FRIEDMAN
  • photo by Brian Friedman
  • Bob Saget
One of America's most memorable sitcom father figures, Bob Saget, was found dead in an Orlando hotel room Sunday, according to authorities.

Orange County Sheriff's Office says Saget was found at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando and no signs of drugs or foul play are suspected.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," tweeted OCSO. "The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."



The 65-year-old Full House actor and host of America's Funniest Home Videos had just performed Friday night at Hard Rock Live at Universal’s CityWalk, and had been on tour in Florida.

This is a developing story. We will update it when more information becomes available.

