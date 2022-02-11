Friday, February 11, 2022
Florida House takes up abortion ban proposal
click to enlarge
- Adobe
- Florida's Capitol building in Tallahassee
The Florida House is slated Tuesday to take up a proposal that would prohibit doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. House members are scheduled to consider the abortion measure (HB 5) and the House’s proposed 2022-2023 budget during a floor session.
The House Health & Human Services Committee on Thursday voted 14-7 to approve the abortion bill, which is sponsored by Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, and Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers.
The proposal, one of the most-controversial issues in this year’s legislative session, is similar to a Mississippi law that is being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court. A Senate version of the bill (SB 146) needs approval from the Appropriations Committee before it could be considered by the full Senate. Appropriations Chairwoman Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, is sponsoring the Senate bill.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Florida, abortion, reproductive rights, abortion ban, legislature, Tallahassee, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at [email protected].
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.