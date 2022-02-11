Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Friday, February 11, 2022

Florida House takes up abortion ban proposal

Posted By on Fri, Feb 11, 2022 at 10:37 AM

click to enlarge Florida's Capitol building in Tallahassee - ADOBE
  • Adobe
  • Florida's Capitol building in Tallahassee

The Florida House is slated Tuesday to take up a proposal that would prohibit doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. House members are scheduled to consider the abortion measure (HB 5) and the House’s proposed 2022-2023 budget during a floor session.

The House Health & Human Services Committee on Thursday voted 14-7 to approve the abortion bill, which is sponsored by Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, and Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers.



The proposal, one of the most-controversial issues in this year’s legislative session, is similar to a Mississippi law that is being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court. A Senate version of the bill (SB 146) needs approval from the Appropriations Committee before it could be considered by the full Senate. Appropriations Chairwoman Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, is sponsoring the Senate bill.





