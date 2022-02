Big Bounce America promises more bounce to the ounce in Orlando this month

click to enlarge Big Bounce America

The world's largest touring inflatable event, Big Bounce America, will be stopping by Central Florida on Feb. 25, 26 and 27.

click to enlarge Big Bounce America

Big Bounce America's "The Giant" stretches as a 900-foot-long obstacle course.

Play basketball, climb walls, find your way through a giant maze and go down slides - all in a hop, skip and a jump. Big Bounce America , the world’s largest touring inflatable event, is coming to Kissimmee's Osceola Heritage Park at the end of February.The massive, inflatable bonanza has been supersized to 13,000 feet of PVC and vinyl for 2022. Among the attractions are a new 900-foot-long course with 50 obstacles called "The Giant" and the still-reigning World's Largest Bounce House. Guests can find aliens, moon craters and spaceships at the airSPACE attraction, or they can get competitive at the new Sport Slam attraction.The event runs from Feb. 25 to 27. Entrance to the grounds is free, but tickets must be purchased if a guest wants to use the attractions. Tickets give three hours of access and can be purchased at Big Bounce America's website