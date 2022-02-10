Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 10, 2022

The Gist

Big Bounce America promises more bounce to the ounce in Orlando this month

Posted By on Thu, Feb 10, 2022 at 4:59 PM

click to enlarge The world's largest touring inflatable event, Big Bounce America, will be stopping by Central Florida on Feb. 25, 26 and 27. - BIG BOUNCE AMERICA
  • Big Bounce America
  • The world's largest touring inflatable event, Big Bounce America, will be stopping by Central Florida on Feb. 25, 26 and 27.

Play basketball, climb walls, find your way through a giant maze and go down slides - all in a hop, skip and a jump. Big Bounce America, the world’s largest touring inflatable event, is coming to Kissimmee's Osceola Heritage Park at the end of February.

The massive, inflatable bonanza has been supersized to 13,000 feet of PVC and vinyl for 2022. Among the attractions are a new 900-foot-long course with 50 obstacles called "The Giant" and the still-reigning World's Largest Bounce House. Guests can find aliens, moon craters and spaceships at the airSPACE attraction, or they can get competitive at the new Sport Slam attraction.



click to enlarge Big Bounce America's "The Giant" stretches as a 900-foot-long obstacle course. - BIG BOUNCE AMERICA
  • Big Bounce America
  • Big Bounce America's "The Giant" stretches as a 900-foot-long obstacle course.


The event runs from Feb. 25 to 27. Entrance to the grounds is free, but tickets must be purchased if a guest wants to use the attractions. Tickets give three hours of access and can be purchased at Big Bounce America's website.





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Appeals court says 'Stand Your Ground' law doesn't apply to former Florida cop Read More

  2. After a couple years off, Dropkick Murphys are bringing their St. Patrick's Day tour to Orlando in March Read More

  3. President Joe Biden calls Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'hateful,' pledges support for LGBT community Read More

  4. Sanford firefighter who took part in Jan. 6 riots sentenced to probation Read More

  5. Bob Saget's death in Orlando hotel room ruled an accident caused by 'blunt head trauma' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation