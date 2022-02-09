Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Bloggytown

Appeals court says 'Stand Your Ground' law doesn't apply to former Florida cop

Posted By on Wed, Feb 9, 2022 at 4:52 PM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

An appeals court Wednesday rejected arguments from a former Broward County sheriff’s deputy who argued he should be shielded from prosecution in a case in which he was seen on video hitting a juvenile’s face on the pavement during an incident outside a McDonald’s restaurant.

Christopher Krickovich, who was charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery, argued that he should be shielded by the state’s “stand your ground” self-defense law and another law about justified use of force by law officers.



The opinion by a panel of the 4th District Court of Appeal said Krickovich argued he was entitled to immunity because another officer received immunity. But the appeals court said the conduct of the officers was not the same in the April 2019 incident.

Related Viral TikTok shows Apopka cop who took part in Capitol riots violently arresting Black man in his driveway
Viral TikTok shows Apopka cop who took part in Capitol riots violently arresting Black man in his driveway
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

“The first officer merely pushed the juvenile to the ground,” said the opinion, written by Judge Robert Gross and joined by Judges Melanie May and Jeffrey Kuntz. “The juvenile was already face down on the ground when petitioner (Krickovich) positioned himself over him and hit the juvenile’s face once into the pavement. Petitioner had the juvenile pinned down, holding his head and neck with both hands before he released his right hand and punched him once in the head. The juvenile may have tensed his body and lifted his face from the pavement, but the video from petitioner’s body camera does not show the juvenile actively resisting arrest.”

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony announced in December 2019 that Krickovich was being terminated as a deputy after an internal-affairs investigation.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 4 Rivers Smokehouse drops low-priced food bowls as part of new 'Inflation Menu' Read More

  2. Authorities identity 79-year-old Florida woman who fell to her death from an opening drawbridge Read More

  3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis endorses controversial 'don't say gay' bill for public schools Read More

  4. All Orlando-area Fuddruckers locations suddenly close Read More

  5. Famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Kathryn Stott to bring 'Songs of Hope' to Orlando in April Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation