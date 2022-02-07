Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Monday, February 7, 2022

Controversial Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo to get second confirmation hearing

Posted By on Mon, Feb 7, 2022 at 1:35 PM

  • Photo via Ryan Dailey/NSF

State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is scheduled Tuesday to go before the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee for a confirmation hearing, after facing heavy criticism from Democrats during a similar hearing last month.

Ladapo, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in September, has become a controversial figure because of his views on handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Ladapo and DeSantis, in part, have rejected mask and vaccination requirements.



During a Jan. 26 meeting of the Senate Health Policy Committee, Democrats walked out before a vote because they said Ladapo was not answering their questions. The majority Republicans on the committee voted for his confirmation.

The surgeon general doubles as secretary of the Florida Department of Health. If backed by the Ethics and Elections Committee, he would go to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.



