Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 21, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida's new surgeon general questions COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness

Posted By on Thu, Oct 21, 2021 at 4:42 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA RYAN DAILEY/NSF
  • Photo via Ryan Dailey/NSF

Florida's new surgeon general questioned the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines during a Ron DeSantis rally on Thursday.

Joseph Ladapo, whose first act as the state's surgeon general was allowing children who had been exposed to COVID-19 to return to school without quarantining, posited that vaccines were not a solution because vaccinated people still occasionally contract coronavirus.



“You remember when people were telling you that, you know that these vaccines would stop transmission and the rates of protection were greater than 90%?” he said during the rally. “Well, guess what, here we are about 10 months afterward. And we’re finding that the data is showing that in some of these vaccines, the protection from infection is less than 40%. And even less than that, for some of them.”

Related Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to call special session of legislature to ban vaccine mandates
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to call special session of legislature to ban vaccine mandates
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

It is unquestionably proven that vaccination makes a person less likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19. Still, Ladapo pushed the anecdotal evidence of severe cases among vaccinated people and adverse reactions to the vaccine.

“We’re going to learn more about the safety of these vaccines, right?” Ladapo said

At the same rally, DeSantis announced a special session of the legislature to enshrine a ban on Florida employers requiring vaccines into law.

“Your right to earn a living should not be contingent on COVID shots,” said the governor of the state whose current coronavirus death toll is close to the number of American soldiers killed during the entire Vietnam War .




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Florida man applied for 60 entry-level jobs in a month to prove the so-called 'labor shortage' is a myth Read More

  2. Man commits suicide by jumping from Cititower balcony Read More

  3. Florida Cannabis Festival returns to Mount Dora in November Read More

  4. SeaWorld Orlando's decrepit Wild Arctic simulator isn't long for this world Read More

  5. Legoland announces plans to reopen one of Cypress Gardens' most historic attractions Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation