Florida's new surgeon general questions COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness

click to enlarge Photo via Ryan Dailey/NSF

Florida's new surgeon general questioned the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines during a Ron DeSantis rally on Thursday.Joseph Ladapo, whose first act as the state's surgeon general was allowing children who had been exposed to COVID-19 to return to school without quarantining, posited that vaccines were not a solution because vaccinated people still occasionally contract coronavirus.“You remember when people were telling you that, you know that these vaccines would stop transmission and the rates of protection were greater than 90%?” he said during the rally. “Well, guess what, here we are about 10 months afterward. And we’re finding that the data is showing that in some of these vaccines, the protection from infection is less than 40%. And even less than that, for some of them.”It is unquestionably proven that vaccination makes a person less likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19. Still, Ladapo pushed the anecdotal evidence of severe cases among vaccinated people and adverse reactions to the vaccine.“We’re going to learn more about the safety of these vaccines, right?” Ladapo saidAt the same rally, DeSantis announced a special session of the legislature to enshrine a ban on Florida employers requiring vaccines into law.“Your right to earn a living should not be contingent on COVID shots,” said the governor of the state whose current coronavirus death toll is close to the number of American soldiers killed during the entire Vietnam War