Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Bloggytown

Florida Democrats walk out during confirmation of anti-vax mandate state surgeon general

Posted By on Wed, Jan 26, 2022 at 3:49 PM

click to enlarge Florida's Capitol building in Tallahassee - ADOBE
  • Adobe
  • Florida's Capitol building in Tallahassee

After a walkout by Democrats who said they weren’t getting answers, a Senate committee Wednesday signed off on the confirmation of controversial state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo.

Democrats peppered Ladapo with questions about issues such as his views on COVID-19 vaccinations and wearing masks, before Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Plantation, announced that Democrats on the Health Policy Committee would not vote on the confirmation.



“We don’t feel that we are getting any answers met,” Book said. “We know that there is a long agenda today with a lot of bills. So the Florida Senate Democrats in this committee now are going to abstain, walk out and come back when we have more business to attend to.”

Related Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Surgeon General who opposes mask mandates, praises vaccine alternatives
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Surgeon General who opposes mask mandates, praises vaccine alternatives
By Tom Urban and Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida
Blogs

Republicans then voted unanimously to back Ladapo’s confirmation, which ultimately needs approval from the full Senate. After the vote, Ladapo told reporters that he thought he responded to the questions raised by lawmakers.

“I feel that I answered them as accurately as possible,” he said.

Ladapo has been a controversial figure since Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him in September as surgeon general, a position that doubles as secretary of the Florida Department of Health. Much of the controversy has centered on Ladapo’s views — which largely mirror DeSantis’ views — on handling the COVID-19 pandemic, including rejecting vaccination and mask requirements.

Related Florida's new surgeon general questions COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness
Florida's new surgeon general questions COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

Democrats repeatedly expressed frustration during Wednesday’s hearing about Ladapo’s answers to questions about issues such as whether he thinks vaccines are effective in fighting COVID-19.

“Do you believe vaccines work?” Book asked at one point.

“I consider vaccines in the same way that I consider other medical therapies. What we care about clinically is whether they are safe and effective, and that is the lens through which I evaluate all medical therapies,,” Ladapo responded.

Related Florida's surgeon general says he can't communicate clearly while wearing a mask
Florida's surgeon general says he can't communicate clearly while wearing a mask
By Jim Turner, NSF
Blogs

“Do you believe that vaccines in fighting against a pandemic like COVID-19 are effective?” Book pressed.

“The question is a scientific one, and it’s one that is answered with data. The question is informed by data on specific outcomes and specific therapies. So that’s the scientific question,” Ladapo answered.

After further questioning by Book, Ladapo said COVID-19 vaccines from the drug companies Pfizer and Moderna have been shown to have “relatively high effectiveness” in preventing hospitalization and death and relatively low protection against infection.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ladapo said, “They (vaccines) reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19, and I stated some other things related to it. I don’t think the objective of public health is coercion. I think it’s education, and I think it’s to allow people to make choices, so they don’t feel coerced.”

Ladapo also will need approval from the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee before he could go to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

A son of immigrants from Nigeria, Ladapo graduated from medical school at Harvard and was a physician and researcher at UCLA before being appointed by DeSantis. He also is a professor at the University of Florida through what is known as an intergovernmental agreement.

Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, prompted Ladapo to disclose that he is paid $430,000 to $440,000 a year in the combined roles. Bean said Ladapo could make at least double that amount of money in the private market.

“Why are you here?” Bean asked. “Why are you doing this?”

“I’m doing this because of my deep commitment to helping other people improve their health and reduce their suffering from chronic disease,” Ladapo said.

Ladapo has become a national figure during the COVID-19 pandemic drawing praise from conservatives and showing up in media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal.

But along with that praise has come from disdain from Democrats, which was on display as Ladapo faced questions during Wednesday’s meeting.

“I expect to be respected, and I don’t feel like I am hearing that from you,” Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, said to Ladapo. “What I am hearing is arrogance and polite avoidance. So, if you wouldn’t mind with all of this rhetoric that you are applying, could we just get straight answers?”



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando lost two major arts collectives in recent years, now one of the most famous in the world may soon call the city home Read More

  2. Orlando venue Rosé brings a new flavor to International Drive Read More

  3. Ava MediterrAegean sets opening date in February Read More

  4. Chicken tender chain Raising Cane's plots Lake Nona location Read More

  5. Gov. Ron DeSantis left in the lurch after FDA revokes authorization of COVID-19 antibody treatments Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation