Thanks to a newly designed cruise ship, Florida may soon be a major player in river cruises

The first ship in the Project Blue fleet, American Eagle, is scheduled to run several itineraries on the East Coast including: Cape Codder Cruises roundtrip from Boston. MA; Maine Coast & Harbors cruises round trip from Portland; Chesapeake Bay Cruises roundtrip from Baltimore; East Coast Inland Passage cruises from Baltimore, MD to Jacksonville/Amelia Island, FL; and the popular Historic South & Golden Isles cruise between Charleston, SC and Jacksonville/Amelia Island, FL. That last cruise is what helped restart the line after their 2020 closures.





The Sky Lounge on the American Cruise Lines upcoming catamaran ships

The first two ships, the American Eagle and the American Glory (named after the company’s first two small U.S.-built ships) are scheduled for delivery in 2023.