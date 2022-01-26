Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

The Gist

Thanks to a newly designed cruise ship, Florida may soon be a major player in river cruises

Posted By on Wed, Jan 26, 2022 at 2:49 PM

click image The hybrid catamaran cruise ships soon to be used by American Cruise Lines - IMAGE VIA AMERICAN CRUISE LINES
  • Image via American Cruise Lines
  • The hybrid catamaran cruise ships soon to be used by American Cruise Lines
Last year while many cruise lines were still months from any hope of reopening, U.S.-based cruises were able to restart. And new developments in the forgotten stepchild of the cruise industry show that river boats' pandemic popularity might not be a fluke.

Viking, known for their European river cruises, will enter the U.S. market this summer when it begins sailing the Mississippi. Their entry into the market corresponds with an impressive reimagining by one of the industry's lesser-known lines.



American Cruise Lines has been cruising U.S. waterways for more than thirty years but has added six new cruise ships and riverboats within the past five years. The fleet now includes four paddle wheelers, all of which are being updated to better meet the demands of today’s increasingly discerning cruisers.

The Connecticut-based cruise line has announced the next major step in the evolution in river cruising with the unveiling of Project Blue. Using a hybrid catamaran design, the new fleet allows for easier access to shallow American waterways.

“Project Blue started as a design challenge to create a boat small enough for New England harbors and stable enough for the Alaska Inside Passage, with a draft shallow enough for the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway,” explained American Cruise Lines President & CEO Charles B. Robertson in a prepared statement. “These boats can run almost anywhere, and because there will be 12 of them, they will be deployed all over the United States.”

With a dozen new vessels and a total of 672 staterooms, American will nearly double its fleet (which currently features five small cruise ships and ten riverboats) while increasing the capacity for domestic coastal cruises more than two-fold. The new fleet have modern interiors designed by Miami-based design firm Studio DADO, the same firm behind some of the most popular spaces on Carnival and Norwegian ships. Highlights of the design include a forward lounge that offers 270-degree views, two onboard dining venues, multiple sitting areas, and 56 spacious staterooms across a range of sizes.
click image IMAGE VIA AMERICAN CRUISE LINES
  • Image via American Cruise Lines
The first two ships, the American Eagle and the American Glory (named after the company’s first two small U.S.-built ships) are scheduled for delivery in 2023.

The first ship in the Project Blue fleet, American Eagle, is scheduled to run several itineraries on the East Coast including: Cape Codder Cruises roundtrip from Boston. MA; Maine Coast & Harbors cruises round trip from Portland; Chesapeake Bay Cruises roundtrip from Baltimore; East Coast Inland Passage cruises from Baltimore, MD to Jacksonville/Amelia Island, FL; and the popular Historic South & Golden Isles cruise between Charleston, SC and Jacksonville/Amelia Island, FL. That last cruise is what helped restart the line after their 2020 closures.

click image The Sky Lounge on the American Cruise Lines upcoming catamaran ships - IMAGE VIA AMERICAN CRUISE LINES
  • Image via American Cruise Lines
  • The Sky Lounge on the American Cruise Lines upcoming catamaran ships

In speaking with Travel Weekly, Robertson pointed to Florida as one of the possible areas where the new ships will be utilized, noting they can “get further south down the waterway in Florida.” American already has some cruises that feature Florida’s intercostal and northern segments of the north-flowing St. Johns River.


click image The Forward Lounge on the American Cruise Lines upcoming catamaran ships - IMAGE VIA AMERICAN CRUISE LINES
  • Image via American Cruise Lines
  • The Forward Lounge on the American Cruise Lines upcoming catamaran ships

American could use the new vessels for cruising further up the St. Johns River, allowing cruisers to explore local communities, including Downtown Sanford and Hontoon Island State Park. Sailings along the intercoastal could also bring more attention to some of the smaller communities found on Central Florida's Atlantic coast.

click image A dining area on one of the American Cruise Lines upcoming catamaran ships - IMAGE VIA AMERICAN CRUISE LINES
  • Image via American Cruise Lines
  • A dining area on one of the American Cruise Lines upcoming catamaran ships
The higher cost of having to follow U.S. labor regulations has meant many people still view river cruises as an unattainable luxury. Still, new competition and interest in the market may soon change that. In early 2021, while many cruise lines were still months away from new sailings, American restarted with a cruise along the southern coastline with ports of call in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. The cruise brought additional attention to the cruise line, which was able to reopen faster thanks to the all-U.S.-based cast and crew. After strong interest in its cruises, American rolled its longest river cruise yet. A 22-day sailing that gives passengers a full tour of the Mississippi.

At the time, Robertson again mentioned Florida, with him stating the company was looking for ways to allow guests to “connect seamlessly between our existing cruises.”

After two years of little international travel, American is betting many people have realized the beauty within their own backyards and will want a cruise experience exploring that beauty with none of the guilt associated with the low-pay, internationally flagged mega-ships that currently define the cruise industry.
click image The hybrid catamaran cruise ships soon to be used by American Cruise Lines - IMAGE VIA AMERICAN CRUISE LINES
  • Image via American Cruise Lines
  • The hybrid catamaran cruise ships soon to be used by American Cruise Lines




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando lost two major arts collectives in recent years, now one of the most famous in the world may soon call the city home Read More

  2. Orlando venue Rosé brings a new flavor to International Drive Read More

  3. Ava MediterrAegean sets opening date in February Read More

  4. Chicken tender chain Raising Cane's plots Lake Nona location Read More

  5. Gov. Ron DeSantis left in the lurch after FDA revokes authorization of COVID-19 antibody treatments Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation