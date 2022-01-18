Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Oviedo Brewing have created the only NFT that's actually worth something
By Alex Galbraith
on Tue, Jan 18, 2022 at 10:21 AM
Oviedo Brewing
It's pretty much a given that any new technological innovation under this iteration of the web is just a new way
to break labor laws
. NFTs switched the game up by being a new way to launder money. One Orlando brewery is taking that a step further and creating an NFT that's actually worth something in the real world (without first finding someone else who has bought into the scam).
Oviedo Brewing is creating an NFT of their 100th batch beer can to celebrate reaching the milestone. The purchase of the NFT (of which only 100 are being made) will grant the purchaser entrance into their party celebrating the 100th batch. Beyond that, the batch of beer will physically exist in real cans that partygoers can drink. That's a much better deal than some algorithmically generated garbage that would look gauche on a dorm room wall.
Oviedo Brewing will showcase the NFT at Orlando Science Center's "Science on Tap" event on Jan. 29. The NFTs will be available for purchase on NFT marketplace OpenSea on Feb. 2. Take a look at the (real, actual) can art below.
