Orlando director Jeremy Seghers to stage Tony Kushner's 'Angels in America' at Valencia
By Matthew Moyer
Orlando-based theatrical boundary-pusher Jeremy Seghers is teaming with Valencia College Theater to stage Tony Kushner's iconic play Angels in America at Valencia College
next month.
Playwright Tony Kushner premiered Angels,
a multifaceted look at the beginnings of the AIDS epidemic in America,
in 1991. The play would go on to win a Pulitzer and be adapted into a televised miniseries for HBO in 2003. Angels In America
is a two-part play, consisting of Millennium Approaches
and Perestroika
. The parts were written so that they could be performed separately or together.
Seghers — who last staged UK theater sensation The Woman in Black at Timucua
— will direct Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches
by Tony Kushner for Valencia College Theater from Feb. 18-26. The play will be performed at Valencia College East Campus Performing Arts Center
Tickets go on sale Feb. 4 via Valencia College
.
