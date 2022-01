Orlando director Jeremy Seghers to stage Tony Kushner's 'Angels in America' at Valencia

click to enlarge

Orlando-based theatrical boundary-pusher Jeremy Seghers is teaming with Valencia College Theater to stage Tony Kushner's iconic play Angels in America at Valencia College next month.Playwright Tony Kushner premiereda multifaceted look at the beginnings of the AIDS epidemic in Americain 1991. The play would go on to win a Pulitzer and be adapted into a televised miniseries for HBO in 2003.is a two-part play, consisting ofand. The parts were written so that they could be performed separately or together.Seghers — who last staged UK theater sensation The Woman in Black at Timucua — will directby Tony Kushner for Valencia College Theater from Feb. 18-26. The play will be performed at Valencia College East Campus Performing Arts CenterTickets go on sale Feb. 4 via Valencia College