Orlando director Jeremy Seghers to stage an immersive version of U.K. theater sensation 'The Woman in Black' in June

Orlando's Jeremy Seghers — who we last checked in with back in August during his outdoors staging of The Bacchae in an airport field — has announced that his next production will be an immersive version ofThe originalby Stephen Mallatratt (from a 1983 novel by Susan Hill) has gained somewhat legendary distinction for a 30-year run on London's West End, though there's also the little matter of it being hailed as an " ingenious ghost story ."Seghers plans to add his flair for unconventional staging — other local productions have includedin a taxidermy shop — toreimagining it as an immersive production in the unique environs of the Timucua Arts Foundation house. The uniquely minimalist play (attempting not to give away too much here) will star Max Kelly and Bobbie Bell.debuts on June 3 and runs through June 6. Tickets will go for $20.