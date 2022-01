Donald Trump all but calls Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a coward over coy response to COVID-19 booster questions

click to enlarge Screengrab via Fox News | YouTube

In an interview with One America News, Donald Trump appeared to take a shot at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The issue? DeSantis' refusal to say whether or not he's taken a shot.The former president called out cowardly dodges from politicians who refused to go on record with whether or not they've received a COVID-19 booster. The dig came after DeSantis ducked a reporter's question on the matter in late Decemeber."I watched a couple politicians be interviewed and one of the questions was, 'Did you get a booster?' Because they had the vaccine and they're answering like — in other words, the answer is 'yes' but they don't want to say it, because they're gutless," Trump told OAN this week.DeSantis rep. Christina Pushaw pointed out in a response to CNN that the former president didn't mention DeSantis by name."President Trump did not mention Governor DeSantis in that interview, so I wouldn't want to make assumptions. Governor DeSantis has always been clear about his position on Covid-19 vaccination and boosters: the shots should be available to all but mandated for none, and the choice to get a vaccine or booster is an individual's private medical decision," Pushaw said.DeSantis has spent much of the last year railing against vaccination requirements and mitigation efforts while boosting alternative treatments for people who have already contracted the virus. He stuck by those moves even as the Delta wave swept the state and lead to previously unseen numbers of deaths . He remains committed to his individualist view even as an Omicron-fueled wave is increasing hospitalizations exponentially in the state.During the interview on Tuesday night, Trump showed no such reluctance around vaccination."The fact is that I think the vaccines saved tens of millions throughout the world," he said. "I’ve had absolutely no side-effects.”