Viral video compares Florida's COVID-19 death toll to Vietnam War

A viral video from author Don Winslow compares the death toll in Florida from the coronavirus to the number of American servicemembers killed in the 11-year-long Vietnam War.Roughly 57,000 Americans died in that drawn-out and wholly unnecessary conflict, making it a rather apt point of comparison with Florida's ongoing pandemic, exasperated as it is by Gov. Ron DeSantis' stubborn policymaking and head-in-sand tactics.The clip notes that Florida's COVID-19 death toll is around 47,000 (note: it has passed 50K now ) and points out that thousands of deaths are added every week to Florida's toll as adjustments are made and new information is added.The video intersperses the sunny outlook of the then-ongoing war from General William Westmoreland and Defense Secretary Robert McNamara with footage of injured or dead soldiers. It then juxtaposes DeSantsis' response to questions about the pandemic with news coverage of hospital staffing shortages overflowing morgues and climbing death tolls.The video has been viewed over a million times and currently has more than 20,000 retweets, carrying with it the hashtag #FloridaIsVietnam.