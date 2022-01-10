Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Monday, January 10, 2022

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida near 10,000

Posted By on Mon, Jan 10, 2022 at 4:56 PM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has neared 10,000 as the omicron variant of the coronavirus drives up infections across the state, according to data posted Monday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The data showed that 9,888 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 5,700 a week earlier and up from 8,914 on Friday. Also, the federal agency said Monday a reported 1,158 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 1,015 on Friday. The Florida Department of Health released a report Friday that showed Florida totaled an additional 397,114 reported cases of COVID-19 during the week that ended Thursday.


