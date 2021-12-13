Winter Garden Christmas Parade cancelled after driver crashes into route

click to enlarge Adobe

A couple was arrested after crashing their car along the route of a Winter Garden Christmas parade.

Terryous Baker & Elizabeth Chavez are facing several charges this morning after police say baker was speeding close to crowds during a Winter Garden parade.



Officers say 2 kids were in the car but were not hurt.



A Christmas parade in Winter Garden was cancelled following a crash along the route.The Golf Cart Christmas Parade was set to begin on Sunday evening when police say 27-year-old Terryus Baker crashed his car along the route. Authorities in Winter Garden say they were in the process of closing the roads when Baker approached a barricade at high-speed. They claim that the vehicle almost hit an officer before continuing on to crash into another car.Following the crash, police say Baker attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by an off-duty officer attending the parade.In Baker's car were two children and 24-year-old Elizabeth Chavez. Chavez was arrested on an unrelated warrant.Baker is facing charges of driving without a valid driver's license, possession of narcotics without a prescription, child neglect, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and charges related to an outstanding warrant.The parade was cancelled following the incident.