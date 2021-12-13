Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 13, 2021

Bloggytown

Winter Garden Christmas Parade cancelled after driver crashes into route

Posted By on Mon, Dec 13, 2021 at 10:21 AM

click to enlarge A couple was arrested after crashing their car along the route of a Winter Garden Christmas parade. - ADOBE
  • Adobe
  • A couple was arrested after crashing their car along the route of a Winter Garden Christmas parade.

A Christmas parade in Winter Garden was cancelled following a crash along the route.

The Golf Cart Christmas Parade was set to begin on Sunday evening when police say 27-year-old Terryus Baker crashed his car along the route. Authorities in Winter Garden say they were in the process of closing the roads when Baker approached a barricade at high-speed. They claim that the vehicle almost hit an officer before continuing on to crash into another car.



Following the crash, police say Baker attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by an off-duty officer attending the parade.

In Baker's car were two children and 24-year-old Elizabeth Chavez. Chavez was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Baker is facing charges of driving without a valid driver's license, possession of narcotics without a prescription, child neglect, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and charges related to an outstanding warrant.

The parade was cancelled following the incident.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Donald Trump, Bill O' Reilly's show in Orlando this weekend still has hundreds of unsold tickets Read More

  2. Anejo Cocina Mexicana moving into the old Dexter's New Standard space at Ravaudage Read More

  3. Korean chain bb.q Chicken plans to open 15 stores in Orlando area Read More

  4. Florida's COVID-19 death toll tops 62,000 Read More

  5. Florida throws $5 million behind Orlando's bid to host 2026 World Cup Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 8, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation