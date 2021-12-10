Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Friday, December 10, 2021

Orlando's Kick Bright teams up with other vendors to open The Exchange in the Milk District

Posted By on Fri, Dec 10, 2021 at 11:39 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY KICK BRIGHT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Kick Bright/Facebook
Orlando DIY standard-bearers Kick Bright will be returning to the brick-and-mortar realm in January, and we're happy to see it.

Though they've been tabling at various events and conventions over the past few months, the last time Kick Bright had a dedicated retail space was back in 2017 at the ill-fated Artegon mall space.



That will all change in early 2022, when Kick Bright sets up shop at the Milk District Spot on Robinson Street for the duration of January and February.

The Milk District Spot is a rotating retail incubator project launched back in July by the Milk District Main Street, giving Orlando artists and entrepreneurs the chance to show off their wares on the bustling main street or Robinson.

Kick Bright will be one of four vendors taking part in a joint pop-up dubbed "The Exchange at the Spot" along with a Joybird Books outpost, The Vintage Chair and Framework Craft Coffee Bar.

Kick Bright specializes in unique vintage wear and thrift store finds, as well as a formidable assortment of buttons covering all (and we mean all) areas of popular culture — including a number of custom Orlando-centric designs. The duo behind Kick Bright — Kristin and Jeffrey Howard — also played as garage rock duo Hot Hands for many years.

The Exchange at the Spot launches on Jan. 1.



