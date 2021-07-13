VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Retail startup space The Milk District Spot to open Thursday

Posted By on Tue, Jul 13, 2021 at 11:13 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY THE MILK DISTRICT/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesy the Milk District/Instagram
The Milk District Spot opens this week, giving Orlando artists and entrepreneurs the chance to show off their wares in the bustling main street.

Intended as a "retail incubator" and "startup space," a rotating cast of local movers will use the space for everything from art openings to classes to product launches in the coming months.



The Spot, located at 2430 E Robinson St. in the heart of the Milk District, opens its doors on Thursday, July 15, with Tribalfare as the first tenant.

Tribalfare, owned by Ojas Akolkar who sells one-of-a-kind artisanal pieces from around the world, will occupy the Spot for a soft opening from July 15-20.

Akolkar will host a Chai and Chat at the Milk District Spot on Saturday, July 17 at 10 a.m. Registration for seats are available now on a limited basis.

"The Milk District works side by side with independent businesses within our service area to strengthen each other and improve the overall neighborhood." says the Main Street program's Executive Director Zac Alfson in a press statement. "This new space is an extension of our work in the community, allowing us to nurture a new generation of home-grown retail tenants."



