Orlando band Body Shop drop live performance for Pulp Studio's 'Hissy Hits' live sessions

Orlando band Body Shop are the latest Florida act to be featured in the Hissy Hits live sessions put on by Gainesville's Pulp Arts Studio — and the results are noiry goodness both visually and sonically.
Hissy Hits is an ongoing series of professionally filmed live performances by notable Florida bands — past participants include Donzii and Seafoam Walls — hosted at the very busy Pulp Arts Studio in Gainesville.
The Body Shop Hissy Hits session features the full band lineup of Body Shop performing at Pulp, with some very inventive camera-work and visual editing.
Body Shop are led by Sam Crow of Leatherette (fka Spoon Dogs) and Kit Dee of the late Red Rodeo, venturing into more post-punk and torchy waters.
