Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wildlife officials share unprecedented plan to feed Florida manatees following massive die-off

Posted By on Wed, Dec 8, 2021 at 11:31 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

The situation with Florida manatees has become so dire that officials are working up a plan to feed them through the winter.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to lift its own restrictions on feeding manatees to help the animals that gather in the Indian River lagoon this winter.



Manatees tend to cluster in springs and around power plants, drawn to the warmer waters that they need to survive. The area of Indian River lagoon was chosen both because of its known status as a manatee magnet and the dire state of the seagrass found in the area.

Save The Manatee Club executive director Patrick Rose told the Washington Post that manatees have been seen eating grasses and leaves typically outside of their diet from hunger.

“They’re grazing on any low mangrove leaves they can find, and if there’s a lawn somewhere near where they happen to be in a canal system, they’re trying to eat grass off the bank,” Rose said. “They are struggling.”

While federal officials have to share the scope of their feeding plan, they did remind the public that feeding wild manatees is illegal.





Tags: , , , , ,

