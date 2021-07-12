VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 12, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida passes record amount of yearly manatee deaths in first six months of 2021

Posted By on Mon, Jul 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge florida_already_broke_its_own_record_for_the_most_manatee_de.jpg

Florida’s manatees are dying at an unprecedented rate, sounding alarm bells for environmentalists.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has reported 841 manatees deaths so far in 2021, overshadowing the record set in 2013, when 830 died. Florida’s estimated total manatees population is 8,810. WTSP says 87 of those deaths happened in the Bay area.



With five months still left in 2021 and water pollution issues plaguing Florida and the Tampa Bay area in particular, environmentalists point out that the main cause of death of the threatened species stems from careless human behavior.

“It is distressing to see manatees being starved because we have done a poor job of protecting seagrass beds,” Gary Gibbons, Vice Chair of the Sierra Club Florida Chapter in Tampa Bay, tells Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

Gibbons says that nutrient runoff from fertilized yards, agriculture, unregulated leaking septic tanks, and recreational horseback riding through grass flats throughout many areas of the state have led Florida to a tipping point that demands urgent attention from state and local governments.

This pollution, along with algal blooms, destroy sea grass that the Manatees need to survive. Without the grass, the manatees find themselves condemned to the slow death of starvation. On July 2, Max Chesnes of TCPalm posted a video showing an emaciated manatee in the process of dying.


Boaters also pose a threat to manatees—63 have died so far this year due to watercraft collisions.

Manatees also headed for warm coastal waters early this year due to the cold winter, but this reasoning for their deaths is not as dire as the death of sea grass due to pollution, say environmentalists.

“Since record-keeping began in 1974, more than 41% of manatee deaths where the cause of death was identified were human-related – and almost 34% were due to watercraft collisions,” writes Save the Manatee, a group in Orlando dedicated to protecting the species.

Groups across Florida, from the group Miami Waterkeeper and Tampa Bay Waterkeeper consistently take action to protect water sources in Florida. In June, a consortium of environmental groups filed a lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis and HRK Holdings, the company responsible for the Piney Point spill.

In April, it was reported that the event could be ‘catastrophic’ for manatees. This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

The Bridge brings plenty of swank to Winter Park, but the menu spans too wide
Orlando musician Tierney Tough pauses the Pauses, goes north and goes solo
Things to do in Orlando, July 7-13: Bigfoot, Deadpool, Madball and ‘The Bodyguard’
Orlando concert picks, July 7-13: Kaleigh Baker + Patrick Hagerman, Gruesome, Human, Orlando Girls Rock Camp 2021 showcase
Kissimmee's Silver Spurs Rodeo has been kicking up dust for 77 years
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida COVID-19 cases spike, positivity rate rises above 7 percent Read More

  2. Orlando rents have seen some of the largest increases in the nation in 2021 Read More

  3. Daytona Beach Police Chief rips Rep. Mike Waltz for sharing condition of shot police officer Read More

  4. California venue boots Florida rep. Matt Gaetz's 'America First' rally Read More

  5. Walt Disney World's holiday events announcement doesn't include Candlelight Processional Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation