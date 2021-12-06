Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 6, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida man finds five-foot boa constrictor inside new couch

Posted By on Mon, Dec 6, 2021 at 10:29 AM

click to enlarge CLEARWATER POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Clearwater Police Department

The crazier side of the internet has been on the "nefarious things are hiding inside furniture" for quite a while. Q adherents might be disappointed to learn that a Florida man did find something inside his new couch: a five-foot boa constrictor.

Clearwater Police shared that they were called to a condo to remove a red tail boa from a recently purchased couch. CPD wrote on Facebook that they "extracted it from its hiding place" and took it to a local pet store.



"The man just got the couch the other day and he thinks the snake was hiding in the couch when it came to his house," the cops wrote. " Officers also carried the couch back in the residence for the man. It’s a jungle out there sometimes."




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal's 'Hot' Grinch goes viral on TikTok after complimenting theme park blogger Read More

  2. Attendees grumble about lackluster Immersive Van Gogh exhibit following delays Read More

  3. Austin taco chain Torchy's Tacos to open two locations in Orlando area in 2022 Read More

  4. City of Orlando to ring in holiday season with Christmas tree lighting at Lake Eola Read More

  5. AdventHealth halts employee vaccination mandate Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation