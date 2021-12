Florida man finds five-foot boa constrictor inside new couch

click to enlarge Clearwater Police Department

The crazier side of the internet has been on the " nefarious things are hiding inside furniture " for quite a while. Q adherents might be disappointed to learn that a Florida man did find something inside his new couch: a five-foot boa constrictor.Clearwater Police shared that they were called to a condo to remove a red tail boa from a recently purchased couch. CPD wrote on Facebook that they "extracted it from its hiding place" and took it to a local pet store."The man just got the couch the other day and he thinks the snake was hiding in the couch when it came to his house," the cops wrote. " Officers also carried the couch back in the residence for the man. It’s a jungle out there sometimes."