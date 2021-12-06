Monday, December 6, 2021
Florida man finds five-foot boa constrictor inside new couch
Posted
By Alex Galbraith
on Mon, Dec 6, 2021 at 10:29 AM
click to enlarge
-
Clearwater Police Department
The crazier side of the internet has been on the "nefarious things are hiding inside furniture
" for quite a while. Q adherents might be disappointed to learn that a Florida man did find something inside his new couch: a five-foot boa constrictor.
Clearwater Police shared that they were called to a condo to remove a red tail boa from a recently purchased couch. CPD wrote on Facebook that they "extracted it from its hiding place" and took it to a local pet store.
"The man just got the couch the other day and he thinks the snake was hiding in the couch when it came to his house," the cops wrote. " Officers also carried the couch back in the residence for the man. It’s a jungle out there sometimes."
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Florida, snakes, boa constrictors, Clearwater, Clearwater Police Department, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.