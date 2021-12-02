Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 2, 2021

The Gist

Universal's 'Hot' Grinch goes viral on TikTok after complimenting theme park blogger

Posted By on Thu, Dec 2, 2021 at 3:32 PM

@thatdisgirl

The Grinch was crabby, but liked my makeup👏🏻 ##fyp ##foryourpage ##thegrinch ##christmas

♬ original sound - Alessa Dufresne


A TikTok of The Grinch interacting with a guest at Universal is the latest example of actor improv in Orlando parks to go viral. In the clip, The Grinch roasts theme park reporter Alessa Dufresne over her eyelashes before complimenting her makeup.



"Oh no, yours are fake," he says after leaning in to examine her lashes. "But you're doing great work with the contour."

The Grinch giving someone the brush might not have grown hearts, but it did ignite something in plenty of people who watched the bit of banter. The clip largely blew up due to thirsty commentors who found they had a thing for the three-decker sauerkraut and toadstool sandwich with arsenic sauce.

"I just know he is FINE under that makeup," wrote one.

“I finally understand why Martha May had the hots for him,” wrote another. 
The Grinch is the latest in a line of quick-on-their-feet actors to go viral on the platform. The more conventionally attractive character actor who played Gaston at Disney became an internet microcelebrity recently when he quickly turned down a woman who asked him on a date.

"Sorry, I'm looking for the most beautiful woman in town," Gaston said, leading to a look of shock from the TikToker. 



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Downtown Orlando music venue Soundbar suddenly closes Read More

  2. Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried willing to break from Biden administration on Omicron response Read More

  3. Attendees grumble about lackluster Immersive Van Gogh exhibit following delays Read More

  4. Murder of Orlando student Miya Marcano leads to legislative push for stricter background checks for apartment complex employees Read More

  5. You can use Metallica's Lars Ulrich as a toilet at a Tampa metal show this weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation