Universal's 'Hot' Grinch goes viral on TikTok after complimenting theme park blogger

A TikTok of The Grinch interacting with a guest at Universal is the latest example of actor improv in Orlando parks to go viral. In the clip, The Grinch roasts theme park reporter Alessa Dufresne over her eyelashes before complimenting her makeup."Oh no, yours are fake," he says after leaning in to examine her lashes. "But you're doing great work with the contour."The Grinch giving someone the brush might not have grown hearts, but it did ignite something in plenty of people who watched the bit of banter. The clip largely blew up due to thirsty commentors who found they had a thing for the three-decker sauerkraut and toadstool sandwich with arsenic sauce."I just know he is FINE under that makeup," wrote one.“I finally understand why Martha May had the hots for him,” wrote another.The Grinch is the latest in a line of quick-on-their-feet actors to go viral on the platform. The more conventionally attractive character actor who played Gaston at Disney became an internet microcelebrity recently when he quickly turned down a woman who asked him on a date."Sorry, I'm looking for thebeautiful woman in town," Gaston said, leading to a look of shock from the TikToker.