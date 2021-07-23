TikTok of woman getting roasted after asking Walt Disney World's Gaston on a date goes viral

While there's an entire list of things he claims to be the best at, there are really only two qualifications for being Walt Disney World's Gaston. You have to be handsome and you have to be quick on your feet. The most arrogant cast member on Earth proved to be both recently, when he roasted a woman who asked him for a date in a TikTok that's since gone viral.In the clip, uploaded by TikTok user Steph Swift, a woman named Grace Foltz shouts to Gaston that her boyfriend recently broke up with her and asks the strutting muscleman for a date."Sorry, I'm looking for thebeautiful woman in town," Gaston responds before walking away with a self-satisfied head waggle.Swift turns the camera back on Foltz, clearly shocked at getting read for filth in the House of Mouse."Oh my God, did I just get roasted?" she asks.The video blew up in a big way and has since been viewed 11.5 million times. Foltz uploaded her own video about the aftermath of the viral clip, where she notes that people were calling her "Dollar Store Anna Kendrick" and that people were reaching out to her ex-boyfriend. Foltz has added "not the most beautiful girl in town" to her bio and noted that she's "still heartbroken but trying to laugh through it." Whether she meant over her ex or Gaston is unclear.