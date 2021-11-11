Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 11, 2021

The Gist

Clearwater Marine Aquarium says Winter the Dolphin is in 'critical condition'

Posted By on Thu, Nov 11, 2021 at 12:13 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CLEARWATER MARINE AQUARIUM
  • Photo via Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Clearwater Marine Aquarium says that their most famous resident is currently in critical condition. In a Facebook post updating fans on the status of Winter the Dolphin, the Central Florida attraction and rescue said that Winter was getting worse.

"Earlier this week we shared that initial tests indicated Winter the Dolphin was likely fighting a gastrointestinal infection. Today, test results show that despite treatment her intestinal abnormalities have intensified, making Winter’s condition critical," they wrote. "The dedicated CMA animal care experts are consulting with top animal care and veterinary specialists in the country and exploring all possible options to save Winter’s life."



The aquarium said that it will temporarily close to focus efforts on caring for the sick dolphin.


"As a marine life hospital, CMA’s priority is providing the best possible care to all rescued and resident animals. To focus that vital care for Winter and to create the best possible environment for her medical team, Clearwater Marine Aquarium will temporarily close to the public Friday, November 12, with plans to reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 13," they said.


Related Clearwater Marine Aquarium's famous dolphin Winter falls ill with possible infection
Clearwater Marine Aquarium's famous dolphin Winter falls ill with possible infection
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

Winter has been a resident of the once-tiny aquarium for well over a decade, bringing international attention to the facility following the release of the fictionalized account of Winter's rescue, A Dolphin Tale. The dolphin is famous for its prosthetic tail, designed for it after it's tail fell off following an unfortunate encounter with a crab net.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Winter The Dolphin

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A crocodile took up residence at a Florida country club. Officials say it can't be moved Read More

  2. Florida will consider removing itself from OSHA, banning employer vaccine mandates in special legislative session Read More

  3. California high school quiz faces scrutiny for calling Florida 'a group of complete idiots' Read More

  4. Orange County schools make face masks optional for teachers, starting tomorrow Read More

  5. Tampa militiaman, alleged Jan. 6 rioter may have revealed explosives cache in Zillow listing Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation