Clearwater Marine Aquarium says Winter the Dolphin is in 'critical condition'

click to enlarge Photo via Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Clearwater Marine Aquarium says that their most famous resident is currently in critical condition. In a Facebook post updating fans on the status of Winter the Dolphin, the Central Florida attraction and rescue said that Winter was getting worse."Earlier this week we shared that initial tests indicated Winter the Dolphin was likely fighting a gastrointestinal infection. Today, test results show that despite treatment her intestinal abnormalities have intensified, making Winter’s condition critical," they wrote. "The dedicated CMA animal care experts are consulting with top animal care and veterinary specialists in the country and exploring all possible options to save Winter’s life."The aquarium said that it will temporarily close to focus efforts on caring for the sick dolphin."As a marine life hospital, CMA’s priority is providing the best possible care to all rescued and resident animals. To focus that vital care for Winter and to create the best possible environment for her medical team, Clearwater Marine Aquarium will temporarily close to the public Friday, November 12, with plans to reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 13," they said.Winter has been a resident of the once-tiny aquarium for well over a decade, bringing international attention to the facility following the release of the fictionalized account of Winter's rescue,. The dolphin is famous for its prosthetic tail, designed for it after it's tail fell off following an unfortunate encounter with a crab net.