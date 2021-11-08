Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Monday, November 8, 2021

Orlando's Pulse memorial wall set on fire in newly released footage

Posted By on Mon, Nov 8, 2021 at 10:50 AM


A newly released video shows a person setting Orlando's interim Pulse memorial wall on fire last month.

According to the OnePulse Foundation, who shared the footage to their Facebook page, three memorial banners and the effects nearby were burned by a person who approached the memorial in a wheelchair on the night of Oct. 12. The video shows the person approaching the wall and setting the fire, leaving as the flames spread.



Orlando Police say the incident was reported last week and they are seeking a suspect. OnePulse is asking anyone with information to contact OPD at their tip line: 407-246-2470.



