Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 25, 2021

Bloggytown

Ron DeSantis pushes $5,000 signing bonus in Florida for nation's anti-vax cops

Posted By on Mon, Oct 25, 2021 at 4:20 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA TWITTER/RON DESANTIS
  • Screenshot via Twitter/Ron DeSantis

Last year, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death for police officers in the country, killing more cops than gun violence and vehicle crashes combined. And, while most first responders believe that getting vaccinated is part of what it means to “serve and protect,” many still don’t, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants these un-vaxxed dingdongs to uproot their lives for a few thousands bucks and move on down to the Sunshine State.

Yesterday, while appearing on the Fox News show “Sunday Morning Futures,” DeSantis told host Maria Bartiromo that he plans to offer $5,000 bonuses to unvaccinated law enforcement officers who are willing to relocate to Florida.




“We’re actually actively working to recruit out-of-state law enforcement,” said DeSantis. “We do have needs in our police and our sheriff’s departments,” DeSantis said. “So, in the next legislative session, I’m going to hopefully sign legislation that gives a $5,000 bonus to any out-of-state law enforcement that relocates in Florida. “NYPD [New York], Minneapolis, Seattle, if you’re not being treated well, we will treat you better here. You can fill important needs for us, and we will compensate you as a result.”

Related Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushes signing bonuses for cops as state faces nurse, teacher shortage
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushes signing bonuses for cops as state faces nurse, teacher shortage
By Justin Garcia
Blogs

On Monday, DeSantis clarified that his $5,000 offer is actually good for any cop willing to move to Florida, vaccinated or unvaccinated. "We are looking to capitalize off a lot of communities across our country who have turned their back on law enforcement, who aren't providing them the support," DeSantis added.

The comments come about a week after DeSantis called for a special session to combat Biden’s proposed vaccine mandate, which would require businesses with 100 or more workers to require vaccines or weekly COVID-19 testing.

Last week, DeSantis also posted a picture to his social media accounts of a Gadsden Flag but with an alligator instead of a snake, and the words “Don’t tread on Florida.”
This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Florida man applied for 60 entry-level jobs in a month to prove the so-called 'labor shortage' is a myth Read More

  2. Legoland announces plans to reopen one of Cypress Gardens' most historic attractions Read More

  3. Florida's surgeon general refused request to wear mask from state senator suffering from breast cancer Read More

  4. Florida Cannabis Festival returns to Mount Dora in November Read More

  5. Florida Gov. threatens Orange County over vaccine mandates. Mayor Jerry Demings says 'bring it on' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation