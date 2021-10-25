Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 25, 2021

Bloggytown

Orange County school board leave mask mandate off agenda as expiration date looms

Posted By on Mon, Oct 25, 2021 at 12:15 PM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

Orange County Public Schools may stop requiring students to wear masks next month.

Though the school district is currently locked in a legal battle with the state over their decision to implement mask mandates amid a startling COVID-19 spike in county schools, the school board appears ready to let their mandate end. The district sent out a notification on Monday that their final meeting of October would not include a proposal to extend the mask mandate.




"Tomorrow’s regularly scheduled school board meeting does NOT have the topic of mask requirements on the agenda," OCPS' Michael Ollendorff wrote in a statement. "Our current mask requirement remains in place until Oct. 30."

The release came as Orange County Democrats and the group Mask Up OCPS were holding a protest outside the school district's administration building on Monday morning. Ultimately, they appear to have faith that Superintendent Barbara Jenkins will use her discretion to push for an extended mandate.

"We are not surprised that it is not on the agenda for tomorrow’s meeting. The School Board voted in August to empower Superintendent Dr. Jenkins to make the decision," said Orange County Democratic Party Chair Wes Hodge. "We fully expect Dr. Jenkins to announce her decision on a possible extension during her report to the school board during the meeting."

Lora Vail of Mask Up OCPS noted that the mandate wasn't on the agenda for the August meeting where the initial mandate was enacted.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Florida man applied for 60 entry-level jobs in a month to prove the so-called 'labor shortage' is a myth Read More

  2. Legoland announces plans to reopen one of Cypress Gardens' most historic attractions Read More

  3. Florida Cannabis Festival returns to Mount Dora in November Read More

  4. Florida Gov. threatens Orange County over vaccine mandates. Mayor Jerry Demings says 'bring it on' Read More

  5. Florida's surgeon general refused request to wear mask from state senator suffering from breast cancer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation