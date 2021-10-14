Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 14, 2021

Bloggytown

Central Florida school board member details threats made against her for supporting mask mandate

Posted By on Thu, Oct 14, 2021 at 1:49 PM


Brevard County School Board member Jennifer Jenkins is one of several school board members across Florida who have been threatened or otherwise harassed for their support of school mask mandates. Jenkins went viral this week for explaining the threats of violence she's received during a recent school board meeting.

In an address to the audience, she countered the line from Tallahassee that investigations into harassment are quashing the free speech rights of citizens.



"I don't reject people coming here and speaking their voice," Jenkins said, before detailing several instances of intimidation and threats. "I reject them following my car around. I reject them saying that they're coming for me, that I need to beg for mercy."

Jenkins said protesters came to her home brandishing weapons, and noted that one woman coughed in her face intentionally when she confronted them. That story is backed up by a police reports from local authorities. She also had one of her trees chopped down and the letters "F U" burned into her lawn with grass killer.

"I reject that when they are using their First Amendment rights on public property, they're also going behind my home and brandishing their weapons to my neighbors," she said at the meeting.

An NBC News report reveals that Jenkins had a false report of abuse filed against her with the Department of Children and Families, alleging she beat and burned her 5-year-old daughter. An examination found no signs of abuse and concluded that the report was further harassment.

Related Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sides with harassers as federal government looks into threats against school officials, teachers
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sides with harassers as federal government looks into threats against school officials, teachers
By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida
Blogs

Gov. Ron DeSantis has repeatedly pushed back on federal investigation into the threats being made against school board members, and continues to fight to keep his executive order barring mask mandates in place. The Florida School Boards Association broke from the national organization to side with DeSantis.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida will not join other GOP-led states in auditing 2020 election Read More

  2. Bad As's Sandwiches closes Winter Park location Read More

  3. There's a new brewery looking to open up in Seminole County Read More

  4. Peppa Pig Theme Park sets opening date in February Read More

  5. Port Canaveral may soon be home to one of the most unique aquariums in the country Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 13, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation