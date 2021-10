Central Florida school board member details threats made against her for supporting mask mandate

Brevard County School Board member Jennifer Jenkins is one of several school board members across Florida who have been threatened or otherwise harassed for their support of school mask mandates. Jenkins went viral this week for explaining the threats of violence she's received during a recent school board meeting.In an address to the audience, she countered the line from Tallahassee that investigations into harassment are quashing the free speech rights of citizens."I don't reject people coming here and speaking their voice," Jenkins said, before detailing several instances of intimidation and threats. "I reject them following my car around. I reject them saying that they're coming for me, that I need to beg for mercy."Jenkins said protesters came to her home brandishing weapons, and noted that one woman coughed in her face intentionally when she confronted them. That story is backed up by a police reports from local authorities. She also had one of her trees chopped down and the letters "F U" burned into her lawn with grass killer."I reject that when they are using their First Amendment rights on public property, they're also going behind my home and brandishing their weapons to my neighbors," she said at the meeting.An NBC News report reveals that Jenkins had a false report of abuse filed against her with the Department of Children and Families, alleging she beat and burned her 5-year-old daughter. An examination found no signs of abuse and concluded that the report was further harassment.Gov. Ron DeSantis has repeatedly pushed back on federal investigation into the threats being made against school board members, and continues to fight to keep his executive order barring mask mandates in place. The Florida School Boards Association broke from the national organization to side with DeSantis