Wednesday, October 13, 2021

'Star Wars' comic will highlight story of ship at the heart of Disney's immersive Starcruiser hotel

Posted By on Wed, Oct 13, 2021 at 3:52 PM

click to enlarge MARVEL
  • Marvel

A new Star Wars comic will tell the story of the ship at the center of Disney's much-anticipated immersive resort.

The Galactic Starcruiser hotel will transport guests into the galaxy far, far away by dropping them into a spaceship called Halcyon. In the Halcyon Legacy mini-series, creators will dive into the story of the legendary ship across the centuries.



The series will bring back together a team of writers and artists who worked on tie-in comics for the Galaxy's Edge park. Ethan Sacks is writing the story with art by Will Sliney.

“In the summer of 1977, my life was forever changed as a four-year-old by two experiences that have seared themselves in my brain for all these years: Seeing Star Wars in the movie theater and visiting [Walt] Disney World for the first time,” Sacks told StarWars.com. “The chance to contribute to the lore of both with Halcyon Legacy, the tale of the ship that will be an integral memory for so many fellow fans, is an incredible honor. And to re-team with my Galaxy’s Edge co-pilot, artist extraordinaire Will Sliney, makes it extra-special. I promise we’ll bake that joy into every page of every issue as we take you on a journey across 275 years of epic adventures, from the High Republic through the time of the First Order. You’re going to enjoy this ride.”

Galaxy Starcruiser is expected to open on March 1.
The resort will open on March 1. Expect the comic out before that, some time early next year. Take a look at the first issue's cover art below.

click to enlarge MARVEL
  • Marvel



