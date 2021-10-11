Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Monday, October 11, 2021

Harry Styles' Orlando concert among events being questioned over possible 'vaccine passport' ban violations

Posted By on Mon, Oct 11, 2021 at 10:52 AM

click to enlarge A Florida task force is looking into whether certain events and venues violated the state's ban on so-called 'vaccine passports.' - SCREENSHOT VIA HARRY STYLES/INSTAGRAM
  • Screenshot via Harry Styles/Instagram
  • A Florida task force is looking into whether certain events and venues violated the state's ban on so-called 'vaccine passports.'

A Florida task force is looking into whether certain events and venues violated the state's ban on so-called "vaccine passports." That prohibition recently went into effect and the state has already rounded up a host of potential offenders, including Harry Styles' recent show at the Amway Center.

According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel, the Florida Department of Health has compiled a list of 120 events, venues, businesses and government entities that may have run afoul of Florida's law barring private businesses from instituting a vaccination requirement and verifying it via a check of documentation. The paper says that several Central Florida institutions are on the list, including the Orange County government, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and the Amway Center.



Styles' concert was an event that was singled out individually for potential violations, in addition to the probe into other events at the Amway Center.

The Orange County Government likely made the list for instituting a vaccination requirement among county employees. Governor Ron DeSantis has threatened massive fines for the county, multiplied quickly by the number of employees who work for the local government.

Dr. Phillips and Harry Styles' concert both instituted a policy requiring a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend shows. Vaccinated people could opt out of this requirement by showing proof of vaccination. This apparent workaround was still too close for the DOH, however, who flagged both the concert and the venue as possible violators anyway.

In addition, the DOH is looking into several cruise lines, who by and large have ignored the passport ban. Several cruise lines began asking for proof of vaccination following a ruling in favor of Norwegian Cruise Line that exempted them from the ban. That ruling is being appealed by the state of Florida.

A legal challenge to the entire law is being heard this week. A Sarasota craft store with an elderly clientele is suing the state, with the owner claiming she hasn't been able to open safely because of the restriction. 





