Friday, September 10, 2021

Dr. Phillips Center to require proof of vax or negative COVID-19 test for masked, indoor shows

Posted By on Fri, Sep 10, 2021 at 10:36 AM

click to enlarge Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - PHOTO BY CHRISTOPHER KEITH GARCIA
  • Photo by Christopher Keith Garcia
  • Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Because we're still in this pandemic somehow, the Dr. Phillips Center has updated its policy around indoor concerts. Starting Friday, Oct. 1, they will require all concert attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

In addition to the new requirements, all concertgoers over the age of 2 will be required to mask up.



Teenagers who are currently ineligible for the vaccine can show a negative COVID-19 test administered within 48 hours of the show.

"If an existing ticket holder is unable to comply with these updated policies, they can contact the Bill & Mary Darden Box Office at the Dr. Phillips Center for a full refund," the venue wrote in a statement on the changes. "For tickets purchased through resale or third-party sites, ticket holders should contact those sites directly to determine their refund policies."

None of the new requirements are applicable for Frontyard Festival, their outdoor series of concerts.

Location Details Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
844-513-2014
Theater, Performance Space and Dance
