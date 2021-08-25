Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Harry Styles gives Orlando fans one direction: get vaccinated

Posted By on Wed, Aug 25, 2021 at 4:49 PM

click to enlarge Harry Styles will play the Amway Center in October. - PHOTO VIA AMWAY CENTER
  • Photo via Amway Center
  • Harry Styles will play the Amway Center in October.

Fans of the crooner behind Fine Line will need to fine a line to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Harry Styles just announced that all dates on his tour will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

Styles, who is set to play the Amway Center on October 7, announced the move with a post to his Instagram Story.



Styles said his crew were taking "every possible precaution" to keep their fans and themselves safe. Because of this, all ticketholders will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in the previous 48 hours. This includes children under the age of 12.

Location Details Amway Center
400 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
800-745-3000
Arena
Map



August 25, 2021

