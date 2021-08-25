Harry Styles gives Orlando fans one direction: get vaccinated

click to enlarge Photo via Amway Center

Harry Styles will play the Amway Center in October.

Fans of the crooner behindwill need to fine a line to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Harry Styles just announced that all dates on his tour will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.Styles, who is set to play the Amway Center on October 7, announced the move with a post to his Instagram Story.Styles said his crew were taking "every possible precaution" to keep their fans and themselves safe. Because of this, all ticketholders will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in the previous 48 hours. This includes children under the age of 12.