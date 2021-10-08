Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 8, 2021

The Heard

Daytona Beach's Virginity celebrate release of new album 'POPMORTEM' at Will's Pub on Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Oct 8, 2021 at 3:20 PM

virginity.jpeg

Virginity is a band that hits close to home. Their specialty is heart-on-your-sleeves punk: painfully honest tunes that take sadness, and make solidarity.

The band is set to release their newest full-length POPMORTEM on October 15th, via Orlando’s own Smartpunk records. But dearest City Beautiful, you have an opportunity to hear the album early, and live. As featured in our concert picks of the week, Virginity is hosting an album launch party this Saturday, October 9th at our beloved local watering hole, Will’s Pub. They’ll be joined by Orlando’s own Sad Halen, and your ticket comes with a copy of the new record, too.



Related Orlando concert picks, Oct. 9-13: Wavves, Me Nd Adam, Sad Halen, Glove, more
Tampa's Glove opens for California beach-punk stars Wavves Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Social
Orlando concert picks, Oct. 9-13: Wavves, Me Nd Adam, Sad Halen, Glove, more
By Bao Le-Huu
This Little Underground

Hailing out of Daytona Beach, Virginity started creating music in 2018, in the most unlikely of ways. The band's now-vocalist and guitarist Casey Crawford never set out to start a band. He wrote a couple of tunes about his own mental health and sent them to his friend Jim Steffen. Steffen encouraged his friend to write more songs, and soon became the band's drummer. Their bassist, Jordan Shroyer got a hold of the tracks and felt the same. From there came the makings of a band, and a record.


Three years and an eternity of a pandemic later, Virginity continues to perfect their craft. The band already released four tracks from POPMORTEM, each an adult-emo masterpiece. Taking on existential dread, friends drifting apart, and the relentless passage of time with the kind of sad solidarity our dark hearts crave, even if we don’t want to admit it. Things still suck, but it sucks better, together. So get vaxxed, wear ya mask, hear some new tunes and dance your dark hearts out, Orlando.


Location Details Will's Pub
Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
4pm-2am daily
Bar/Pub and Music Club
Map



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

‘Nosferatu’ and ‘Horror in Headphones’ offer Orlando two new immersive encounters with the undead
‘Muppets Haunted Mansion,’ ‘Joe Bob's Halloween Hoedown’ and more streaming debuts this week
Buttercrust Pizza raises crusts and buzz with its crispy-edged, Detroit-style pies
Things to do in Orlando, Oct. 6-12: Harry Styles, Trevor Noah, Manchester Orchestra, Ziggy Marley
‘The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin’ profiles the late Tennessee pastor and diet guru
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Events

  •  Dikembe, Virginity, Wolf-Face, Sad Halen @ Will's Pub

    • Sat., Oct. 9, 8 p.m. $12
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rats off to Orlando: City is second most rodent-infested in Florida Read More

  2. Ruling on Florida's vaccine passport ban could come as soon as next week Read More

  3. Nikki Fried says Ron DeSantis is 'lying' about COVID-19 numbers in Florida's mask mandate schools Read More

  4. South Florida's Voodoo Bayou restaurant opening location in Orlando's Restaurant Row Read More

  5. Packed college football stadiums in Florida haven't led to COVID-19 outbreaks Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation