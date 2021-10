Daytona Beach's Virginity celebrate release of new album 'POPMORTEM' at Will's Pub on Saturday

Virginity is a band that hits close to home. Their specialty is heart-on-your-sleeves punk: painfully honest tunes that take sadness, and make solidarity.The band is set to release their newest full-lengthon October 15th, via Orlando’s own Smartpunk records. But dearest City Beautiful, you have an opportunity to hear the album early, and live. As featured in our concert picks of the week, Virginity is hosting an album launch party this Saturday, October 9th at our beloved local watering hole, Will’s Pub. They’ll be joined by Orlando’s own Sad Halen, and your ticket comes with a copy of the new record, too. Hailing out of Daytona Beach , Virginity started creating music in 2018, in the most unlikely of ways. The band's now-vocalist and guitarist Casey Crawford never set out to start a band. He wrote a couple of tunes about his own mental health and sent them to his friend Jim Steffen. Steffen encouraged his friend to write more songs, and soon became the band's drummer. Their bassist, Jordan Shroyer got a hold of the tracks and felt the same. From there came the makings of a band, and a record.Three years and an eternity of a pandemic later, Virginity continues to perfect their craft. The band already released four tracks from, each an adult-emo masterpiece. Taking on existential dread, friends drifting apart, and the relentless passage of time with the kind of sad solidarity our dark hearts crave, even if we don’t want to admit it. Things still suck, but it sucks better, together. So get vaxxed, wear ya mask, hear some new tunes and dance your dark hearts out, Orlando.