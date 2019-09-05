The Heard

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

The Heard

Band of the Week: Virginity

Posted By on Wed, Sep 4, 2019 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge virginity.jpeg

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Virginity.

Virginity is playing Pulp Fest at Will's Pub on Sept. 8.

Just the facts:

Who's in the band?
  • Casey Crawford – vocals & guitar
  • Jim Nefferdorf – drums & bkg vocals
  • Jordan Shroyer – bass & bkg vocals

When did the band form?
The band formed in mid-2018. And by that I mean Jim, the drummer, and I [Casey] started recording stuff without the intention of necessarily being “a band.” I was doing stand-up comedy (still am) and was feeling frustrated with it. I wrote a couple tunes about my mental health at the time, trying to work through it via song, I guess, and I sent them to Jim and he encouraged me to do a few more and then that snowballed into ten tracks. It was just going to be a recording project. Sometime after that I let a friend hear one of the songs and he, in turn, played it for Jordan, our bass player, and Jordan asked if he could be in the band. I told him that we weren’t a band and he said “well, you could be.” After that we started getting together and learning these songs Jim and I had recorded.

Currently available releases:
Our current and only release is our album With Time, which was put out by Death Protector Collective in June.

It’s also available on any music streaming service.

Websites:
www.virginityisrad.com will get you to any of our stuff.



Describe your sound in five words:
I mean, to me it’s just emo/punk stuff I guess. I hate trying to describe “our sound”. lol

Five questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?
Well, we’ve only been a show-playing entity for about three months, so our shows have been limited, but I’d have to say playing in Gainesville last month with Dikembe, Pool Kids, and Off Day was a blast. The show was sold out and the crowd was awesome. There were people singing to our stuff, which was just inconceivable to me. It was really awesome.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Hard to pick one, but we love Dikembe, Off Day, and Debt Neglector for sure. Dikembe put out our album. Off Day started at the same time as us pretty much and are sort of contemporaries. And Debt Neglector are our buds and their drummer Zach filled in for us on a few shows, so we love them.

What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
A few people, not many, but a few have called us pop-punk, which might be true, but I just don’t identify with a lot of the pop-punk culture I guess. I find it can denote a bro-y, overtly masculine vibe in some cases and I don’t really want any of that associated with us.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
I mean, the bands in Central FL are really chill, which I understand isn’t necessarily the case everywhere. Everyone is very nice and humble and, by and large, in it for the right reasons.

Any big news to share?
Nothing huge, but we are working on our next album (it’ll be a while) and we are also working on doing some live session videos too, which are coming together nicely. Those’ll be out soon(ish)!

