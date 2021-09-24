Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Friday, September 24, 2021

The Heard

Industrial metallers Ministry postpones autumn Orlando show — and tour — until 2022

Posted By on Fri, Sep 24, 2021 at 2:06 PM

click to enlarge Ministry, live in Orlando 2018 - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
  • Ministry, live in Orlando 2018
For Orlando music fans with an ear inclined toward the heavy, today has been a downer.

First the Rebel Rock Festival at the Fairgrounds was canceled mere hours before the gates were due to swing open on Friday afternoon, and now comes the news that industrial-metal godfathers Ministry have postponed their October Orlando show — and indeed the whole of their Industrial Strength Tour.



Citing an "abundance of caution for the health and safety of the band, fans and venue staff" (translation: The pandemic is not over), the band released a statement today about the postponement. New 2022 dates for the tour were also announced on Friday:

The Orlando show at Hard Rock Live, originally Oct. 21 (and before that, April of this year), will now happen March 23, 2022, with new openers the Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity.

Tickets for the October show will be good towards the March 2022 date, or refunds are available for the point of purchase.



  |  

