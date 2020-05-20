Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Ministry reschedules 'Industrial Strength' Orlando tour stop to April 2021
Ministry
Industrial-metal survivors
Ministry
have
rescheduled their "Industrial Strength" tour
with KMFDM and Frontline Assembly, moving it forward to 2021. The Orlando show (also the only one in Florida) is still on, pushed forward from this summer to next spring.
Ministry's new Orlando "Industrial Strength" tour date is Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Hard Rock Live. Keep an eye on the
original event page
, or the Facebook pages for
Ministry
and
Hard Rock Live
for updates.
Tickets for the original 2020 show will be honored or refunds will be provided at point of purchase.
