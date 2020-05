Ministry reschedules 'Industrial Strength' Orlando tour stop to April 2021

Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly

Ministry

Industrial-metal survivors Ministry have rescheduled their "Industrial Strength" tour with KMFDM and Frontline Assembly, moving it forward to 2021. The Orlando show (also the only one in Florida) is still on, pushed forward from this summer to next spring.Ministry's new Orlando "Industrial Strength" tour date is Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Hard Rock Live. Keep an eye on the original event page , or the Facebook pages for Ministry and Hard Rock Live for updates.Tickets for the original 2020 show will be honored or refunds will be provided at point of purchase.