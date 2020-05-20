Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Ministry reschedules 'Industrial Strength' Orlando tour stop to April 2021

Posted By on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Ministry - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
  • Ministry
Industrial-metal survivors Ministry have rescheduled their "Industrial Strength" tour with KMFDM and Frontline Assembly, moving it forward to 2021. The Orlando show (also the only one in Florida) is still on, pushed forward from this summer to next spring.

Ministry's new Orlando "Industrial Strength" tour date is Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Hard Rock Live. Keep an eye on the original event page, or the Facebook pages for Ministry and Hard Rock Live for updates.



Tickets for the original 2020 show will be honored or refunds will be provided at point of purchase. 



Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

