The Heard

Friday, September 24, 2021

The Heard

Orlando's Rebel Rock Festival has been canceled

Posted By on Fri, Sep 24, 2021 at 1:09 PM

click image Ersthwhile Rebel Rock headliners Papa Roach - PHOTO COURTESY PAPA ROACH/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Papa Roach/Facebook
  • Ersthwhile Rebel Rock headliners Papa Roach
This weekend's Rebel Rock Festival at Orlando's Central Florida Fairgrounds has been canceled mere hours before the multi-day event was set to fully kick off on Friday afternoon.

Rebel Rock organizers released a statement early Friday afternoon that put the cancellation down to the week's "severe weather" making the concert grounds "unfit for artists, crews, vendors, and fans."



After this week's severe weather and despite our crew's effort to improve the ground conditions around the Main Stage over the last three days, our venue partner has deemed the area unfit for artists, crews, vendors, and fans. We were able to get in the Taco Metal Party on Thursday by using the B-Main grounds while continuing to work on the conditions of the Main Stage grounds. The amount of water dropped this week simply proved to be too much to clear to provide you a safe festival environment and experience. We can't tell you how heartbreaking it is to see two years of work be tackled by mother nature.

We'll share more information about refunds as soon as possible.

Yesterday we reported on the troubled festival's gradual exodus of performers — including Incubus, Limp Bizkit, Volbeat, Devildriver, Light the Torch and Emmure— and difficulties people were having in securing refunds. The refund problems are almost certain to multiply exponentially with the festival's cancellation.

To make matters worse, as of this writing on early Friday afternoon, Rebel Rock's webpage is currently offline.

Orlando Weekly will update this story when and if more information becomes available.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication.

