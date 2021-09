Belle Isle police officer resigns after being pulled over drunk and pantsless

A Belle Isle police officer has resigned after Volusia County deputies arrested him in DeBary on charges of driving under the influence, refusing to submit to sobriety tests, open container violations and speeding.Bodycam footage shared by the VCSO shows a shirtless Ivar Ruiz refusing to continue a sobriety test. The deputy warns Ruiz that he would have to make a determination of his sobriety based on what he's already seen. When Ruiz indicates that he understands and then says he wants to stop the field sobriety test, the deputy places Ruiz under arrest.According to arrest reports, Ruiz was pulled over after he was spotted swerving with his turn indicator left on. Deputies report that Ruiz was pantsless when he was pulled over and asked to put on shorts before getting out of his truck. Deputies said that Ruiz's speech was slurred and he smelled of alcohol.Ruiz had been an officer with the Belle Isle Police Department since 2017.