AdventHealth morgues at capacity due to COVID-19 deaths

Central Florida hospital group AdventHealth says their morgues are at capacity due to the overwhelming amount of deaths due to COVID-19 in the area.According to an email shared with Fox 35, the hospital group has rented cooling units to supplement its own morgues at 10 area hospitals, as their operations have been forced to hold more deceased patients for longer periods of time."These coolers are quickly becoming filled also. We believe this backup is due to a throughput slowdown at local funeral homes which is causing us to hold decedents for a longer period of time," hospital reps said.The seven-day average for deaths in Florida is the highest its been since the start of the pandemic. The state Department of Health corrected their numbers by adding more than 900 deaths to the total on Thursday.