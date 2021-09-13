Florida nears 50,000 COVID-19 deaths

click to enlarge Screengrab via Twitter/Ron DeSantis

A weekly report released Friday by the Florida Department of Health shows that the state has added 2,448 COVID-19 deaths and is nearing 49,000 since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. The report showed a total of 48,772 deaths as of Thursday, up from 46,324 a week earlier.It also showed a total number of 3,409,165 cases since the pandemic started, up by 100,249 cases from a week earlier. Florida has seen soaring numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths during the past two months, largely because of the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.The report issued Friday showed that slightly more than 11 million people in Florida are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while about 2 million had received the first doses of two-dose vaccinations. While 69 percent of people ages 12 or older had received at least one dose, the report showed that young adults are lagging in getting the shots. It said 50 percent of people ages 20 to 29 had received at least one dose, while 52 percent of people ages 12 to 19 had received at least one dose.