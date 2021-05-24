Florida to prematurely end expanded unemployment benefits to force residents back into low-wage work

The benefit offered an additional $300 a week to Floridians who were out of work. That amount is nearly as much as a Floridian minimum wage worker would make pre-tax ($346 per week). Florida has the most punitive unemployment assistance program in the nation, tied for last in maximum benefits available and with the shortest amount of available weeks at merely 12. Governor Ron DeSantis referred to this situation as "fine" earlier in the year, in spite of a bipartisan push to make the program less cruel.
Beginning June 26, 2021, @FLDEO will no longer participate in providing the $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits in addition to Reemployment Assistance weekly benefits. Read more: https://t.co/JhCeIp8NIc pic.twitter.com/rY7p3Wg2vQ— Florida DEO (@FLDEO) May 24, 2021
