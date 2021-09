AdventHealth doctors say Central Florida should expect 'continuous surges' of coronavirus

click to enlarge Adobe

Though the surge caused by the Delta variant of coronavirus is f inally waning , AdventHealth officials say Central Florida is far from out of this mess.In their daily briefing, doctors from the hospital shared that "continuous surges" of coronavirus cases would be the new normal until widespread vaccination is reached.“We should expect surges and spikes. If you look at the trends from the past three or four surges, they usually have about a window of about four to six months,” Dr. Sanjay Pattani of AdventHealth Orlando said.The drop does offer a brief respite for the strained hospital system. They have dropped from "black status" last month, where all but the most dire and urgent procedures were postponed, to "yellow status" where some surgeries will be allowed.