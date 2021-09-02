Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 2, 2021

Bloggytown

Orange County schools threatened by Florida Department of Education following mask mandate

Posted By on Thu, Sep 2, 2021 at 3:42 PM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

Florida's Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran sent a letter to Orange County Public Schools announcing an investigation into the district after the OCPS School Board voted to adopt a mask mandate in county-run schools.

In the letter, Corcoran accuses the school district of violating a rule put in place by the Florida Department of Health that required all mask mandates to include an opt-out clause for parents. The state of Florida argued a similar case before a Florida judge last week, while defending Governor Ron DeSantis' blanket ban of mask mandates in schools.



Related Federal education officials are ‘closely monitoring’ Florida school mask policies
Federal education officials are ‘closely monitoring’ Florida school mask policies
By News Service of Florida
Blogs

The state based their argument on the legislature's recently passed Parent's Bill of Rights. The judge ultimately found that a before-the-fact ban on mask mandates violated the process set forth in that law for school districts to defend their own decisions.

While the state is appealing the judge's ruling, which overturned the statewide prohibition of mask mandates, Corcoran is clearly moving on to a different tactic. The judge in that case enjoined the Department of Education from taking further action under the order against school districts. That hasn't stopped Corcoran from threatening funding in other school districts this week. In short, the response from the state has been to ignore a judge's order.

Related Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatens 'consequences' for schools that impose mask mandates
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatens 'consequences' for schools that impose mask mandates
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

“I intend to recommend to the State Board of Education that the department withhold funds in an amount equal to the salaries for all the members of the school board, as well as other sanctions authorized by law, until the district comes into compliance,” Corcoran wrote in the letter to Superintendent Barbara Jenkins sent last week.

His actions following the ruling indicate that he may well make good on those threats.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes credit for dip in COVID-19 hospitalizations Read More

  2. Joe Rogan announces he has COVID-19 after Orlando show Read More

  3. Epcot's Space 220 restaurant sets opening date Read More

  4. Watch: Seminole County School Board debates mask mandates Read More

  5. Little Greek to open new location along Dr. Phillips Boulevard Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 1, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation