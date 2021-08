Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor dies from injuries after being shot in head in June

click to enlarge Adobe

The passing of Officer Jason Raynor pic.twitter.com/UAXTdepjSF — Chief Jakari Young (@ChiefJakari) August 18, 2021

Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor passed away yesterday, according to an announcement from DBPD Chief Jakari Young.Raynor had been hospitalized since June, when he was shot in the head while on duty . DBPD shared body cam footage of the incident, which showed Raynor approaching a man in his car. The two got into a struggle before the man shot the officer and fled.Raynor's shooting led to a days-long manhunt for the alleged perpetrator, with a man named Othal Wallace eventually being arrested in Georgia. Wallace now faces an additional charge of first-degree murder.According to Young, Raynor passed away with his family by his side."The outpouring of love and support that all of you have shown our police department and to Officer Raynor's family since he was severely injured has been nothing short of amazing," Young said. "Now more than ever, we ask for all of you to embrace the Raynor family and the Daytona Beach Police Department in your hearts during this devastating time."