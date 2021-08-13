SeaWorld reveals final Howl-O-Scream attractions, shares Friday the 13th flash sale

click to enlarge SeaWorld Orlando

The sirens from SeaWorld's just-announced Howl-O-Scream attraction.

A bellhop at the Water's Edge Inn.

SeaWorld's first-ever Howl-O-Scream is finally taking shape. The inaugural haunted attraction at SeaWorld Orlando shared the last of its attractions and announced a one-day flash sale.To the growing list of elemental haunts, SeaWorld added a frightening, oceanic attraction called Waters' Edge Inn. The crumbling hotel sits alongside a body of water that appears to be haunted by sirens looking to drag visitors to a watery grave.Waters Edge will also have a complimentary stage show telling the story of the Sirens. The outdoor show Sirens' Song promises "The park also announced a new "scare zone" that seems to have more than a little in common with. The haunted '60s campground called Deadly Ambush promises a frightening dash through the woods while supernatural elements try to keep you from making it back to civilization.To celebrate the final announcement and the spooky date, SeaWorld announced a 24-hour flash sale of tickets. All day today, guests can purchase four single-night tickets for $99 (or $24.75 each). That amounts to a 75% savings on a full-priced ticket.